Altrata: Female CFO Appointments Have Tripled Since 2018

New Altrata report examines the rate of turnover and other leadership trends across the UK's largest companies

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Altrata, the global leader in intelligence on the world's most influential people, launched a new report providing insight into CEO and CFO turnover trends and patterns. 2023 Spotlight: CEO and CFO Turnover in the UK, examines the leadership landscape across FTSE 350 companies.





The appointment and retention of specialist talent to leadership roles is vital to any organization. 2023 Spotlight: CEO and CFO Turnover in the UK explores recent appointments as well as trends over the past five years. Among the numerous insights, the report finds -

CEO turnover rose to 12.7% in 2022, the highest level over the past three years

CFO turnover declined for a third straight year in 2022 to 13.8%.

CEOs and CFOs typically stay in post for around four years

The age at which CEOs and CFOs are appointed is now in the low 50s

Female CFO appointments have tripled since 2018 to reach 36% in 2022

Female CEO appointments remain much lower at 8-9%

"By providing insight into CEO and CFO turnover trends and patterns, this report is an essential read for companies looking to make a change at the top," said Maya Imberg, Senior Director at Altrata and lead author of the report. "In addition, executive recruiters and other organizations looking make the most of their talent need to stay up-to-date on changes in the leadership landscape."

The report also explores the path to the C-suite, revealing that new CEOs continue to be appointed internally but the CFO picture is more mixed. Given the greater stakes for public companies from a reputational and governance perspective, internal CEO candidates offer a proven track record and a demonstrated ability to cope with the pressures of managing a public company.

The report leverages BoardEx data and explores some of the drivers behind the numbers.

Access the complete findings here.

