Daré Bioscience, Inc.: Daré Bioscience Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update

2023 Anticipated Milestones:

Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% for Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Phase 2b Clinical Study Topline Data

XACIATO First Commercial Sale

Ovaprene Pivotal Contraceptive Efficacy Study Initiation

DARE-PDM1 Phase 1 Clinical Study Topline Data

Activities to support IND Submission and Clinical Study Initiation for DARE-VVA1 (Phase 2) and DARE-HRT1 (Phase 3)





SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women's health innovation, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a company update.

"Our focused efforts to deliver differentiated innovation in women's health have resulted in 12 development programs across nine distinct indications, with at least five milestone events anticipated in 2023, three products in or nearing Phase 3 clinical development, two potentially transformational collaborations with leaders in women's health product commercialization, Bayer and Organon, and one FDA approved product, XACIATO," said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience.

"I am particularly excited about the second quarter of 2023 given our expectations for two meaningful milestones for Daré and for women. First, we plan to announce topline data from our exploratory Phase 2b clinical study of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, our candidate for female sexual arousal disorder, or FSAD, an indication for which there are no FDA-approved treatments. FSAD is analogous to erectile dysfunction in men, and it is our belief that this market, in terms of the number of women suffering from and distressed by their lack of physical genital arousal response, could be as large, or even larger, than the ED market for men. Second, we anticipate the commercial launch in the U.S. of XACIATOTM for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis by our commercial collaborator, Organon," said Ms. Johnson.

Q1 2023 In Review and Q2-Q4 2023 Anticipated Developments

Period Portfolio Asset Development/Outcome Q1 DARE-HRT1 Announced positive topline pharmacokinetic (PK) data from Phase 1/2 clinical study DARE-PDM1 Commenced Phase 1 clinical study in Australia Q2 (expected) Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% Announcement of topline results of Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study XACIATOTM Commercial launch of XACIATO; first commercial sale milestone of $2.5 million Mid-2023 (expected) Ovaprene® Initiation of patient enrollment in pivotal study with NICHD 2023 (expected) DARE-HRT1 IND preparation and other activities to allow initiation of Phase 3 clinical study DARE-PDM1 Announcement of topline results of Phase 1 clinical study DARE-VVA1 IND preparation and other activities to allow initiation of Phase 2 clinical study

Portfolio Summary

XACIATOTM (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2%:

A clear, colorless, viscous gel to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. Please click here for full prescribing Information.

3Q-2022: $10.0 million cash payment received under license agreement with Organon to commercialize XACIATO

$10.0 million cash payment received under license agreement with Organon to commercialize XACIATO 2Q-2023: First commercial sale expected, triggering a $2.5 million milestone payment to Daré

Bacterial vaginosis is the most common cause of vaginitis worldwide and is estimated to affect approximately 23 million women in the U.S.1 The condition results from an overgrowth of bacteria, which upsets the balance of the natural vaginal microbiome and can lead to symptoms of odor and discharge. In addition to being the most common type of vaginal infection in women of reproductive age and having bothersome symptoms, bacterial vaginosis has been associated with certain increased health risks, including pre-term labor and infertility.1, 2

Ovaprene®:

A novel, investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer HealthCare.

4Q-2022: FDA approved an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application for a single arm, open-label pivotal contraceptive efficacy study over 12-months (13 menstrual cycles) and provided additional study design considerations

FDA approved an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application for a single arm, open-label pivotal contraceptive efficacy study over 12-months (13 menstrual cycles) and provided additional study design considerations 4Q-2022 : Investigator meeting held (with NICHD) for the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study

: Investigator meeting held (with NICHD) for the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study Mid-2023: Anticipated initiation of subject recruitment for the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study



The planned pivotal Phase 3 clinical study will be conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as represented by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%:

A proprietary, investigational cream formulation of sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra®, for topical administration to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

4Q-2022: Completed subject screening for exploratory Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study

Completed subject screening for exploratory Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study 2Q-2023 : Initiated Phase 1 thermography study

: Initiated Phase 1 thermography study 2Q-2023: Expected announcement of topline data from Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study



DARE-HRT1:

A unique, investigational intravaginal ring (IVR) designed to deliver bio-identical estradiol and progesterone continuously over a 28-day period for the treatment of menopausal symptoms, including moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, as part of a menopause hormone therapy regimen.

4Q-2022: Positive topline efficacy data reported from Phase 1/2 clinical study

Positive topline efficacy data reported from Phase 1/2 clinical study 1Q-2023: Positive topline PK data reported from Phase 1/2 clinical study, and anticipated plans to progress to a single Phase 3 study announced

Positive topline PK data reported from Phase 1/2 clinical study, and anticipated plans to progress to a single Phase 3 study announced 2023: Activities to support an Investigational New Drug application (IND) submission and Phase 3 clinical study initiation



DARE-VVA1:

A proprietary, investigational formulation of tamoxifen for intravaginal administration to treat vulvar and vaginal atrophy in women without the use of hormones.

3Q-2021: Phase 1/2 clinical study initiated in Australia

Phase 1/2 clinical study initiated in Australia 4Q-2022: Positive topline safety, tolerability, PK and pharmacodynamics data reported from Phase 1/2 clinical study

Positive topline safety, tolerability, PK and pharmacodynamics data reported from Phase 1/2 clinical study 2023: Activities to support IND submission and Phase 2 clinical study initiation



Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents: $19.8 million at March 31, 2023.

General and administrative expenses: $3.3 million in 1Q-2023 as compared to $2.6 million in 1Q-2022, with the current quarter's increase primarily attributable to increases in commercial-readiness expenses, a one-time "business email compromise fraud" loss, net of insurance policy proceeds, and general corporate overhead.

Research and development expenses: $5.0 million in 1Q-2023 as compared to $5.8 million in 1Q-2022, with the current quarter's decrease primarily attributable to decreases in expenses related to clinical trial and manufacturing and regulatory affairs activities for Ovaprene and decreases in costs related to our ongoing Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% Phase 2b RESPOND clinical study, partially offset by increases in costs related to development activities for our Phase 1 and Phase 1-ready programs.



About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, menopause, sexual health and fertility.

Daré's first FDA-approved product, XACIATO (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré's portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré's full portfolio of women's health product candidates, and Daré's mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré's website.

