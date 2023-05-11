Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.05.23
09:15 Uhr
0,570 Euro
-0,045
-7,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.05.2023 | 14:31
134 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

DJ Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting 11-May-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 May 2023

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company")

Poll Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 and 20 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution. 

% of 
                                 % of Votes   % of       issued  Votes 
Resolution                      Votes for  votes against  votes Total votes share   withheld 
                                 cast       cast       capital 
                                                   voted 
       To receive the Annual Report and 
1.      Accounts of the Company for the year  226,803,484 99.99 16,487   0.01 226,819,971 62.78%  567 
       ended 31 December 2022 
       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 
2.      Report for the year ended 31 December  213,472,788 94.21 13,130,080 5.79 226,602,868 62.72%  217,670 
       2022 
3.      To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 226,790,995 99.99 26,250   0.01 226,817,245 62.78%  3,293 
       as auditors of the Company 
4.      To authorise the Audit Committee to fix 226,800,591 99.99 18,530   0.01 226,819,121 62.78%  1,417 
       the remuneration of the auditors 
5.      To re-elect Andrew Learoyd as a     221,094,570 97.47 5,740,186 2.53 226,834,756 62.78%  1,525 
       Director 
6.      To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director   226,419,708 99.82 415,552  0.18 226,835,260 62.78%  1,021 
7.      To re-elect Oliver White as a Director 226,414,381 99.81 420,376  0.19 226,834,757 62.78%  1,524 
8.      To re-elect Geeta Gopalan as a Director 225,360,641 99.35 1,474,116 0.65 226,834,757 62.78%  1,524 
9.      To re-elect Eric Daniels as a Director 204,131,131 89.99 22,703,398 10.01 226,834,529 62.78%  1,752 
10.      To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director  225,361,158 99.35 1,473,599 0.65 226,834,757 62.78%  1,524 
11.      To re-elect Matthew King as a Director 226,149,227 99.70 685,530  0.30 226,834,757 62.78%  1,524 
12.      To re-elect Samir Desai as a Director  222,153,889 97.94 4,681,370 2.06 226,835,259 62.78%  1,022 
13.      To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director 222,083,852 97.91 4,750,677 2.09 226,834,529 62.78%  1,752 
14.      To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director  222,153,496 97.94 4,681,260 2.06 226,834,756 62.78%  1,525 
15.      To authorise the Directors to allot   226,756,717 99.97 78,997   0.03 226,835,714 62.78%  567 
       shares 
16.      To disapply pre-emption rights*     226,786,459 99.99 32,831   0.01 226,819,290 62.78%  1,248 
       To further disapply pre-emption rights 
17.      in connection with an acquisition or  217,249,887 95.78 9,569,403 4.22 226,819,290 62.78%  1,248 
       specified capital investment* 
18.      To authorise the Company to purchase  217,295,349 95.79 9,540,365 4.21 226,835,714 62.78%  567 
       its own shares* 
       To authorise the Company to call 
19.      general meetings (other than an annual 226,631,108 99.91 203,343  0.09 226,834,451 62.78%  1,830 
       general meeting) on not less than 14 
       clear days' notice* 
20.      To authorise the Company to make    217,235,143 95.78 9,579,118 4.22 226,814,261 62.78%  22,020 
       political donations

Other 1. * indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried. 2. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. 3. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. 4. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For"or "Against" a resolution. 5. Equiniti, the Company's registrar, acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions. 6. To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting onthe Company's website. 7. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutionsconcerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 8. On Tuesday 9 May 2023, the total number of issued ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each entitling the holders toattend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 361,303,143.

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Lucy Vernall

Company Secretary

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP15bn in credit to c.135,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  243140 
EQS News ID:  1630935 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
