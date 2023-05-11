BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.: BrewBilt Manufacturing Sales For 1st Quarter of 2023 Indicate Growth

GRASS VALLEY, CA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announces that sales for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 are approximately $350K.

The Company's revenues were $352,341 for the three months ending March 31, 2023 compared to $11,300 for the three months ending March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company completed and delivered five jobs with an average sale of $70,468 compared to five jobs with an average sale of $2,260 during the first quarter of 2022. The sales in Q1 2022 were primarily pass-through equipment, such as flow meters, whereas in Q1 2023, the jobs included fabrication of equipment with longer production times. Of the total revenue in Q1 2023, $32,856 was from related party BrewBilt Brewing. The overall working capital (deficit) decreased from $(4,200,956) at December 31, 2022 to $(4,103,368) at March 31, 2023 due to a decrease in deferred revenue and a decrease in derivative liabilities.

The Company has account receivables of $233K along with deferred revenue of $1.1M for existing jobs currently in production. The Company accounts for sales upon completion and delivery of a customer order.

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING INC.:

BrewBilt Manufacturing designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers and microbreweries.

