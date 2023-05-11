The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh led yearly electric vehicle sales with a 15.15% share of the cumulative 1.2 million units sold in fiscal 2022-23. It was followed by Maharashtra with a 12.72% share and Karnataka at 9.14%.From pv magazine India Annual EV sales in India crossed 1.2 million in fiscal 2023, up 174% year on year. Electric two-wheelers accounted for more than 60% of the overall units sold. Passenger electric three-wheelers' share stood at 29%, according to the "Annual India EV Report Card" by JMK Research. Uttar Pradesh accounted for a maximum 15.15% share of the annual sales, followed ...

