Riverbed®, the leader in unified observability, will highlight its unique and differentiated Unified Observability portfolio at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit on May 15-16 in London, UK. During the Summit, a keynote featuring Riverbed's long-standing customer, Unilever, will demonstrate how they are using Riverbed's Alluvio Aternity Digital Experience Management (DEM) solutions to deliver an enhanced digital employee experience (DEX) for its 127,000 employees.

At the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit, attendees, which include IT Executives and Application leaders to Digital Workplace leaders and Architects, will come together to learn how to radically change and advance an effective digital workplace strategy. By boosting workforce productivity, organisations can truly intensify the impact of technology and talent.

Riverbed will showcase and demo its highly differentiated Unified Observability strategy and portfolio, which unifies full-fidelity data, insights and actions across all IT to enhance the digital experience and improve business performance. The portfolio brings together leading DEM and NPM monitoring solutions, along with the Alluvio Unified Observability platform and services. This includes Alluvio IQ, a cloud-native, SaaS-delivered Unified Observability service that empowers IT with actionable insights to remediate problems faster and improve the digital experience. Additionally, Riverbed's Acceleration portfolio, which provides fast, agile and secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere, will also be featured.

During the keynote, Unilever, a British multinational consumer goods company, will discuss how hybrid working is creating an inclusive, flexible environment, and why having Riverbed's technology is vital to ensuring high employee satisfaction. Attendees will learn how Unilever is partnering with Riverbed, and have deployed 100,000 Alluvio Aternity licenses to identify and resolve issues as quickly as possible including self-healing and proactive service assurance before end-users even notice. As part of their journey, the Unilever team are using powerful data-driven dashboards to: identity where the real challenges are; take on the most relevant IT change projects based on the potential impact on the business; and ensure they deliver the expected improvements to the business.

When/Where:

InterContinental London The O2

One Waterview Drive London, Greenwich Peninsula

May 15-16, 2023

Riverbed Keynote: Enhancing Unilever's People Experience Journey with Riverbed

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 1:30PM 2:00PM UK time

Presenters: Andrew Colley, Global Service Manager at Unilever and John Atkinson, Director Solutions Engineering, UKI at Riverbed Technology

For further information, please register here to attend or meet the local Riverbed team at booth #104.

About Gartner Digital Workplace Summit: Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on digital workplace strategies and technologies at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit taking place from 15-16 May 2023 in London, UK. Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using GartnerDW.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Riverbed

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed. Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed, Alluvio and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Connect with Riverbed

Facebook

LinkedIn

Riverbed Blog

Riverbed Partner Blog

Riverbed Community

Twitter (@Riverbed) (@RiverbedPartner)

YouTube

SlideShare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005145/en/

Contacts:

Helen Bainton

Riverbed Technology

+44 (0)7827 806990

helen.bainton@riverbed.com