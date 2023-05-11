Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - ConverSolo Inc., a privately-held AI-powered language acquisition software company, is seeking to raise up to $2 million in a pre-IPO share offering to qualifying investors.

The company is offering shares to accredited investors pursuant to private issuer exemptions and resale restrictions in securities law and regulations. The company is planning an Initial Public Offering (IPO) early next year.

The founder and CEO of ConverSolo is native Montrealer, Nicholas Walker, who is also an award-winning professional linguist, college professor and software developer.

ConverSolo has developed an AI-powered app that teaches language pronunciation, one of the key factors in language acquisition. The AI-powered app is a working product and is currently in the process of being scaled up. The company says it can have a version ready for the consumer market in 12 months.

"ConverSolo can compete head-on with the other products in the market," said Nicholas Walker. "ConverSolo has more features. It teaches language pronunciation in a conversational and meaningful context."

ConverSolo Inc. has been in business for thirteen years under another name and currently provides consumers, students and teachers with on-line language learning acquisition software powered by AI-modules. This service is presently offered through two websites: virtualwritingtutor.com and labodanglais.com/EnglishLab.ca. The company also publishes and markets on-line textbooks for students and teachers.

The company says it is looking forward to its IPO.

"The great thing about an IPO is that the company's shares become available to the general public," says Mr. Walker. "Up until now these opportunities have mostly only been available to super-wealthy people located in and around San Francisco. Now, Quebecers and other Canadians will have the chance to participate in an early-stage opportunity in the AI revolution."

"This level of language learning was previously only available to CEOs and other wealthy people who had access to private tutors. Now it will be available to everyone," said Walker. "It will be a revolution in language learning."

ConverSolo's products are currently available to the consumer market to help students excel with automated evaluation and productivity tools. It currently has 58,900 memberships (free and paid), 100,000 visitors per month, and 1 million visitors per year. It has also provided 340 automated writing evaluations (International English Language Testing System, "IELTS") tasks, emails, argument essays, and literary analysis.

ConverSolo also has a grammar checker which enables autonomous learners to check their writing for common errors. The company also offers a public Application Program Interface (API) for developers to integrate the company's grammar checker into any website.

Using Conversolo's automated writing evaluations, students write complex writing tasks, such as emails to clients or pen pals, argument essays, and literary critiques. The system provides detailed feedback on students' use of grammar, discourse structure, vocabulary, cohesion, complexity, and argument strength. ConverSolo offers a Moodle plugin and public API for developers to integrate the company's essay scoring system into any website.

Students and teachers can evaluate the proficiency level of any text such as emails, essays, or narratives. The system checks the text for vocabulary profile, error profile, and error density. The company offers a public API for developers to integrate our proficiency checker into any website.

Autonomous learners preparing for the workforce or a particular field of study can check the sophistication of a text, the vocabulary profile (conversational or academic), and its field-relatedness.

Students participate in secure pen pal exchanges, create essay outlines, screencast scripts, multimedia glossaries, hypertext narratives, and virtual dialogues to get oral practice for job interviews or other interactions.

The following software has been developed over the last ten years and underlies the development of ConverSolo:

Labodanglais.com/EnglishLab.ca is an extended Moodle learning management website used by 15 teachers and 900+ students per semester with approximately 8000 active student accounts in the past three years.

"This kind of opportunity comes once in a century," said Chairman, Michael C. Judson. "Nicholas has been able to develop breakthrough apps employing his vast knowledge and expertise in pedagogy, education and his single-minded ambition to make language acquisition as simple and effective as possible. Using AI in this regard is one of his most recent advancements."

About ConverSolo:

ConverSolo Inc. is a private, Montreal-based company that has developed an AI-powered learning software that teaches users pronunciation within an oral exchange, one of the key factors in successful language acquisition. This powerful web-based software is in the process of being scaled up to address the needs of consumers and a broad range of industries that will include the development of a consumer-market website and mobile app. ConverSolo currently provides consumers, students and teachers with on-line language learning software powered by AI-modules, offered through VirtualWitingTutor.com and labodanglais.com/EnglishLab.ca. The company also publishes and markets on-line textbooks for student and teachers.

For more information on the technology please communicate with Nicholas Walker: nicholas@conversolo.com T. +1-514-690-2953

For more information on the financing opportunity please contact Robert Kramberger: robert@conversolo.com T +1-514-758-8080

Website: www.conversolo.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", an or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would" , "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. . Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market price for securities; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

