Innovation Refunds Receives 7 Stevie Awards Through American Business Awards

Company Receives Gold for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Innovation Refunds received seven Stevie® Awards as part of the 21st Annual American Business Awards. A leader in championing the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, Innovation Refunds received five honors on behalf of the company and two individual honors for select members of the leadership team; recognition was awarded in both the Gold and Bronze categories.

In the Gold category, Innovation Refunds was recognized for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction, reinforcing a leading value of the business that aligns with the brand's 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot and A rating from the Better Business Bureau. This award runs parallel with Bronze recognition for Customer Service Department of the Year, an instrumental component of the brand's operations and the foundational pillar in assisting small and medium-sized businesses with their claims and growth.

At the leadership level, co-founder and CEO of Innovation Refunds, Howard Makler, received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Business Services Industries. Innovation Refunds is the latest venture in an entrepreneurial career that has seen Makler start and grow successful small businesses for over 30 years. Sean Kon, Innovation Refunds Chief Innovation Officer, was recognized as a Bronze category Maverick of the Year for his leading action and implementation of strategic services as part of the acceleration and growth of Innovation Refunds, and the industry as a whole.

"Innovation Refunds is honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards," said Innovation Refunds Co-Founder and CEO, Howard Makler. "Our company's mission is achieved through the success and acceleration of small and medium-sized business in America. Ultimately, our core values are based on creating optimism and opportunity for business owners and this will continue to act as a chief driver for our business in the future."

The Stevie® Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide and are considered a premier business award across the world.

Below is the full list of Innovation Refunds' Stevie® Awards:

Gold Winner:

- Achievement in Customer Satisfaction

Bronze Winners:

- Lifetime Achievement Award - Business Services Industries: Howard Makler

- Maverick of the Year - Business Services Industries: Sean Kon

- Achievement in Growth

- Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees

- Customer Service Department of the Year

- Founding Team of the Year - Business Services Industries

About Innovation Refunds

Innovation Refunds connects small and medium-sized businesses to a network of tax attorneys and licensed tax professionals who provide services and solutions related to government stimulus. By combining people with technology, we have created a secure environment and frictionless customer experience, empowering business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Innovation Refunds has helped U.S. small businesses access more than $4 billion in tax credits. Learn more about Innovation Refunds by visiting www.innovationrefunds.com and stay connected on LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

