CCL Academy Partners with StarCompliance to Deliver Market-Leading Employee Training and Compliance Software Solutions

YORK, United Kingdom, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance technology solutions, today announced it has selected CCL Academy, a dedicated compliance and financial crime compliance training provider for financial services firms, to deliver its market-leading compliance eLearning content to Star customers, through the Star platform.

The new partnership will combine CCL Academy's specialist and wide-ranging compliance training products with Star's Training & Competency (T&C) solution, which enables firms to seamlessly track and monitor the ongoing education and competence of their employees. As a result, Star customers will not only be able to access a full range of compliance training courses via a range of mediums; they will also be able to easily track the training status of each employee with built-in reminders and escalations.

"It's vitally important that compliance and HR teams are able to give all their staff access to compliance training and to be aware of where each employee is in the process," said Thomas Lindeyer, Managing Director at CCL Academy. "Our partnership with Star will do just that, by providing Star clients with high quality training for their employees and easy progress tracking."

"As the regulatory landscape continues to heat up, businesses need to be able to monitor and improve the quality of their people and processes to ensure they are effectively demonstrating compliance across multiple regimes," said Andy Atkinson, Head of Product Management for Star's Individual Accountability Regime (IAR) and Training & Competency (T&C) solutions. "We will help to provide our clients with the certainty that they are not only fulfilling their compliance obligations properly but is also boosting the performance and growth of their business."

Star has more than 20 years' experience in building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a broad range of financial services. Star's T&C solution, delivered via the STAR platform, enables firms to gain powerful process management, record keeping, and employee oversight capabilities to ensure the organization's systems and controls fully support the management and development of competency and professionalism. It also delivers a single view of competency for the certification requirements of individual accountability regimes in multiple jurisdictions globally.

About CCL Academy

CCL Academy is a dedicated compliance and financial crime compliance training provider for financial services firms across the UK, Middle East and beyond. For over 30 years, the Academy has provided, and continues to provide, high quality eLearning and classroom-based training to some of the world's leading financial services firms. With its innovative design and courses that span across a range of compliance topics, CCL Academy is unique in its offering and dedication to ensure that all staff across a business have access to essential compliance learning that enables each learner to come away with new and practical knowledge that has a genuine impact on their day to day.

www.cclacademy.co.uk

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence.

www.starcompliance.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ccl-academy-partners-with-starcompliance-to-deliver-market-leading-employee-training-and-compliance-software-solutions-301822205.html