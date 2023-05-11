New Recycled Content Certification for Electrical and Electronic Equipment Introduced by SCS Global Services

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / SCS Global Services, a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certi?cation, auditing, and testing, today announced the launch of a new Recycled Content certification for the electrical and electronic equipment industries. The certification assessment will generate a product-level claim by verifying the total percentage of recycled materials in these products.

The third-party certification program is built around SCS-103A, a new Annex to supplement the popular SCS-103 Certification Standard for Recycled Content. The Annex was published by SCS Standards, the non-profit affiliate standard-setting body for SCS Global Services, based on a multi-stakeholder process involving industry and NGO representatives, including Amazon, the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, De'Longhi, Dell Technologies, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, HP, Microsoft, Logitech, Phillips, The Recycling Partnership, and Stanford Health Care.

The Annex was developed to hold products to a high level of rigor, bringing a focus on continuous improvement and promoting increased recycled material use to drive positive impact in the industry. To achieve certification, products must contain more than one recycled material input and meet minimum thresholds by product category, thus promoting the use of more and varied recycled materials. Recycling such materials generally uses less energy during production, preserves more natural resources, reduces waste sent to landfills, and encourages innovation and improvement in material recycling processes.

"The development of this new certification standard for electrical and electronic equipment will be a significant advancement for transparently communicating recycled content in electronics to customers and driving momentum for circular design as well as innovation in recycling collection and processing for these types of materials," said Kate Daly, Managing Director of Closed Loop Partners' Center for the Circular Economy.

SCS Global Services' vice president of Environmental Certification Services, Nicole Munoz, said, "We've been certifying suppliers of recycled inputs in complex product categories for more than three decades. Under this new certification program for the electrical and electronic equipment industry, we'll be setting baselines for total recycled content by product type and recycled material inputs. This will create an opportunity for brands to communicate how they are implementing their corporate goals for production and supply chains, and set the stage for continuous improvement."

Companies wishing to certify the recycled materials in their products in accordance with SCS-103A can find more information here.

