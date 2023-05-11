INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: International Powder and Bulk Solids Show Observes 100% Increase in Attendance

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / International Powder and Bulk Solids (iPBS), the largest biennial event in the Western Hemisphere for dry processing and the bulk solids handling industry, wraps the three-day show with over 4,000 guests in attendance, doubling the previous 2021 expo.

Held at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, the expo hosted more than 321 commercial companies on the show floor, producing an 11% increase in booths year-over-year. Top exhibiting companies at the manufacturing show included Haf, National Bulk Equipment, REMBE Inc., Komline-Sanderson, Dedert Corp., Anton Parr USA Inc., Coperion K-Tron, SWECO, Kason and Material Transfer and Storage, Inc., among others, spanning industries from thermal processing, food, pharmaceutical, metals, chemicals or personal care manufacturing.

Opening Day keynote on "Bulk Handling" hosted a filled to capacity theater full of guests ready to hear real-life examples from key players within the industry. The two-day conference held over 300 delegates and a 97% verification rate in attendance, showcasing an incredible 45% increase in conference attendance from the 2021 show.

"Seeing our event have an explosive increase in both expo and conference attendance shows the eagerness to connect and learn within the trade," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Informa Markets. "The dry processing and bulk solids handling sector accounts for 70% of the manufacturing lifecycle of every product on earth , making education and connection an essential part of the industry. This event stands as a networking hub year after year for trade professionals, and we are proud to provide this opportunity and showcase that manufacturing continues to grow and impact all verticals within consumers daily lives."

Trending educational topics in this year's sessions included combustible dust safety, conveying & feeding, workforce development and more. The sessions were interactive and engaging and even featured live demonstrations from the show floor, such as explosion control within the combustible dust safety track and a live trivia session providing surprising facts about material characteristics, behaviors, and more.?

65% of 2023 exhibitors have re-signed with over 50,000 nsf committed for the 2025 event. The Powder Show will return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois in April 24 - May 2, 2025. For more information, please visit www.powderandbulkshow.com .

Launching the upcoming year, an all-new Powder Bulks Solid (PBS) conference will take place in Houston, Texas on September 10-12, 2024, aiming to provide continued annual education and networking in an additional southern region market with over two days of technical meetings.

For more information on the only powder and bulk solids conference in Texas, contact clientservices.ime@informa.com .

