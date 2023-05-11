Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: cGMP Manufacturing Complete for Lexaria's Upcoming U.S. Phase 1b Hypertension Clinical Trial

DehydraTECH-CBD is currently unique in its evidenced superior power to reduce blood pressure over other oral CBD formulations.

DehydraTECH-CBD has demonstrated exceptional safety and tolerability and a sustained decrease in blood pressure.

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that batch manufacturing of the DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol ("CBD") and placebo materials for its upcoming U.S. Phase 1b hypertension clinical trial HYPER-H23-1 has been completed.

Lexaria retained the services of a U.S. contract manufacturing organization to produce these materials compliant with current Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") regulations as mandated by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). Filling into capsules is expected to be completed this month, followed by analytical release and stability testing in order to gather essential quality control data necessary for Lexaria's upcoming Investigational New Drug ("IND") filing to the FDA, as previously agreed upon in last year's successful pre-IND meeting as announced on August 10, 2022.

Study HYPER-H23-1 is entitled 'A Phase 1b Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of DehydraTECH-CBD in Subjects with Stage 1 or Stage 2 Hypertension'. The primary objective of the study will be to evaluate safety and tolerability in hypertensive patients, and secondary objectives will include efficacy evaluation in reducing blood pressure together with detailed pharmacokinetic testing.

Lexaria anticipates filing the IND this summer with hoped-for FDA authorization within 60 days, resulting in the Phase 1b trial targeting commencement of patient dosing as early as October 2023.

Lexaria's five previous human clinical studies conducted from 2018 through 2022, which were not conducted under FDA-registration but are integral to successful filing and review of its upcoming IND submission, were carried out in an aggregate total of 134 healthy and hypertensive persons. These foundational studies evidenced significant reductions in resting blood pressure over both acute and multi-week dosing regimens, and also produced zero serious adverse events; suggesting that DehydraTECH-CBD has the potential to have pronounced clinical benefits relative to available anti-hypertensive therapeutics.

Lexaria is aware of only a handful of other published research studies, mostly in young, healthy and normotensive volunteers, that have investigated whether a sustained decrease in resting blood pressure is possible following multiple weeks of oral CBD dosing; none of which have been successful in achieving this. DehydraTECH-CBD is currently unique in its evidenced superior power to reduce blood pressure over other oral CBD formulations.

Findings from Lexaria's latest study HYPER-H21-4 demonstrated a potentially novel mechanism of action of DehydraTECH-CBD in reducing blood pressure which may be explained, at least in part, by its interaction with the human sympatho-chromaffin system via catestatin modulation as detailed in the peer-reviewed and published respected journal, "Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy". This is significant because the FDA has previously laid out clear guidelines for sponsors who seek to develop new anti-hypertensive drugs, specifically defining the need for medications that offer novel and complementary modes of action. Data gathered from study HYPER-H21-4 suggested that DehydraTECH-CBD had the potential to offer additive blood pressure reduction benefits on top of any degree of improvements that standard of care medications achieved for patients prior to DehydraTECH-CBD dosing.

About DehydraTECH-CBD

DehydraTECH-CBD is a unique CBD formulation Lexaria has developed and is optimizing based on its patented and proprietary DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. DehydraTECH is designed to improve the way active molecules enter the bloodstream upon oral ingestion. DehydraTECH has also demonstrated enhanced delivery of certain active molecules including CBD into brain tissue, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for the effectiveness of its DehydraTECH-CBD specifically against hypertension because of the significant influence of central mediation upon blood pressure. Lexaria has also developed DehydraTECH-CBD formulations for other applications demonstrating superior bio-absorption when administered intraorally and topically.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 30 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

