Company receives accolades from clients in UK and Brazil, and colleague awarded with Female Executive of the Year distinction

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced Rimini Street has been honored with multiple service and leadership awards by its clients and the technology community, in recognition of its commitment to delivering "extraordinary technology solutions powered by extraordinary talent."

Winner of Sainsbury's Tech Experience Award

Sainsbury's Tech Supplier Award event celebrates companies who help enable and advance the technology initiatives and programs that drive the success of its 1,400 supermarkets across the UK. As the Rimini Support engineering team providing timely, quality Oracle software solutions to Sainsbury's, the second-largest grocery chain in UK, Rimini Street was granted the "Experience Award."

Winner of CPFL's Outstanding IT Partner Award

CPFL Energia, Brazil's second largest private electric power company, hosted its annual event named "Prêmio CPFL Mais Valor," bringing together suppliers and contributors to their national success. Of the 130 IT vendors that are part of CPFL's ecosystem, Rimini Street was selected as the sole Outstanding IT Winner, voted by directors and IT managers of CPFL.

Winner of Stevie Female Executive of the Year Business Services Category

Rimini Street is home to extraordinary talent, many of whom are female executives credited with advancing the technology industry with their remarkable contributions of innovation. Michelle Davenport, vice president of Global PSJ (PeopleSoft, Siebel and JD Edwards) Support at Rimini Street, has been selected as a Bronze Winner of the Female Executive of Year Business Service Category. Nominated for the award by her peers and team members, her visionary leadership is reflected in her unwavering commitment to the success of the 4C's of Rimini Street Company, Clients, Colleagues and Community.

"Rimini Street strives to deliver excellence in all our service delivery and support of our clients, and our engineers and leaders are passionately committed to an extraordinary client experience," noted Seth Ravin, president, CEO and chairman of the board. "We are humbled by the recognition, and we could not be prouder of what we believe are the best technology engineers and engineering leadership available to serve clients globally."

Explore the Rimini Street story and the portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and Rimini ONE end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce applications that support clients' competitive advantage, profitability, and growth.

