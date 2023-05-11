GBX International Group, Inc. Confirms 2023 Strong Revenue Growth Guidance Projections by Combining Each Acquired Operating Company Product Release, Expects Strong Growth Sector by Sector Through its Multiple Product Releases into North American and Inter

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / GBX International Group, Inc., (OTC:GBXI) an emerging leader in international economic development, is pleased to confirm its 2023 projected revenue growth reports. GBXI forecasts its business combinations to fuel strong revenue growth quarter by quarter and year over year. This is simply based on releasing the wide range of completed products and services from the respective Companies acquired and its targeted industry sector. Putting these revenues on the books of GBXI is the key to significantly increased shareholder value and increased market capitalization.

The GBXI's strong 2023 revenue growth guidance is projected to be well over several million in revenues when you combine the projected revenues for each company under the new GBXI umbrella of Companies. Below you will find the itemized revenue growth guidance tables that paint a much stronger picture of the immediate and sustained revenue growth. GBXI has put itself in a very strong position to capitalize and dramatically increase its shareholder value from the last (4) four acquisitions and their respective product lines being released over the coming quarters.

GBXI will separate each acquired company product line and assign them to enrolled American States University student groups for their business acumen and experience with real world products and services. This is all centered through its newly acquired American States University Digital Business HUB student scholarship and apprenticeship programs.

1. Cannabis Science Inc. (CSi-EDP)

HARVARD Award Winning Cancer Killing Drug Development. Our Top CSi-Drug Valuation targets are ready for Pharmacokinetics and FDA IND# application:

Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Basil Cell Carcinoma (Skin Cancer

The Company has found a viable FDA drug development partner. The Company is now finalizing the terms to begin the FDA IND # process to commercialize its cancer drugs in the USA and Europe. This tremendous Success is for "Just one Cancer Drug". Most Successful drug companies have 10 - 25 drug targets or more.

The Lung Cancer Market: $15,404,467,199.85. EACH YEAR, Worldwide, $15 Billion.We have at least four or five Cancer Targets ready. Two are ready for FDA IND # packaging and launch.

Most Companies do not go into business unless they think they can attain 5-15% market share before they begin. If we ONLY attain 1% of that Market share:

*** 1% of the Worldwide market is approx., $150,000,000.00 per year.

*** 1% of the USA Market is approx., $10,000,000.00 per year.

2. Thermic Science (ENDO)

Thermic Heating paint is unique in market size $100's of Millions in revenues and multiple worldwide sustainable green energy for heating and power supply applications. History in the making. The Top Thermic market product lines are ready for distribution. Our ASU students will enjoy making History with our Renewable Green Energy Products and Applications:

Thermic Heating Paint Portable Units

Thermic Heating Paint Installation Home and Building Units

Thermic Heating Paint Various Construction Applications

Thermic Heating Fog Free Mirror and Basic Glass Applications

Thermic Portable Self-Generating Electrical Power Units

Thermic Solid-State Ceramic Renewable High-Performance Battery Units

*** Combined retail and wholesale market penetration is well into the hundreds of millions USD.

*** Thermic Science has the first four products ready for manufacturing & distribution, tested and proven.

3. TW Christian (TWCI) Formerly known as XRAYMEDIA

History has been made as the Live Negotiating Technology has been developed and fine-tuned for many years. XRAYMEDIA was the first and only Company to attain this advanced level of live real-time simultaneous negotiating technology. The status level of marketable success is proven, and its time has now come as the general public internet usage has sky rocketed since the technology was first released providing a stable strong international opportunity for advanced technology. XRAYMEDIA's initial partnership with the 4A's (AAAA) American Association of Advertising Agencies out of NYC solidifies that fact back in the early 2000's.

XRAYMEDIA

Live Negotiator

Motorsport Negotiators

Negotiate Property

iCannabinoid

Private Jets Live

(5) five versions are completed and several more key industries under rapid development for our ASU students to take part in making more History with this Avent-guard advanced negotiating technology. The revenues to be attained in this business model product line can be evidenced by direct competition in the web-based consumer and business marketplaces industry sector.

1% of each industry market share will change things quickly for GBXI. Each industry sector has $100's of Millions in revenue available for new useful technological advances. Media, Automobiles, Real Estate, and general products for real-time private and simultaneous negotiations worldwide. The Company will obtain its revenues through several business models including the regular fee for service business model, licensing, and industry vertical partnership opportunities.

4. American States University (ASU) Digital Business HUB

With multiple Schools of Excellence, the ASU University is positioned to become an Internationally recognized leader in traditional and digital hybrid mix of Prestigious Degree and Certificate Trades Programs, wrapped in an international economic entrepreneurial bevy of jobs and choices for growth for everyone enrolled. The ASU/CSi-EDP Partnership is focused on introducing one of the largest Nationwide University Scholarships Programs offered, City by City, Coast to Coast, Scholarships for education, family, and business.

With the new Digital HUB online software integration well underway, ASU, a Hybrid University offers the "big three" mix of on-line, in-class, and on-the-job training, ready to grow all ASU/CSi-EDP Partnership companies… Entrepreneurial education, rapid deployments for distressed communities, focused on individuals, families and youths ranging from the affluent students programs right through to the distressed communities worldwide, aggressive integration and inclusion of growth.

ASU will provide the financial and managerial resources needed to expand those offerings rapidly' into communities of need and establish several new paradigms for instant non-traditional hybrid education, expanding across the country and Internationally as market conditions dictate.

About ASU

The University curriculum delivers hybrid foundational knowledge and real-world skills to immediately prepare you for your career. The University will provide real-time Digital Business HUB access for all its Students and Business Scholars, along with several new and existing partner companies for constant flow of jobs in various industries. The work is real as these Companies are already providing some of these services to the University and other Companies they will be listed in real-time as each job contract presents itself.

The ASU University Scholarship & Apprentice Project will cover most industries and will be an ongoing University Project of mass-scale to include all industries categorized and assembled with real-time Digital access. Covering Education, Food, Medical, Agriculture, High-Tech, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Transportation, Defense Security, Aerospace, Television & Media and so much more. Job creation, business consulting, partnership opportunities, personal enhancement education, including business and personal Scholarships.

Any Community, any Student, any Business, coupled with the aggressive Student Scholarship Apprentice Programs creates any job, or any company, for any Student, in any Industry, anyone that wants to join the Scholarship Apprentice Program.

Scholarship Apprentices: Mobilizing large work force groups, any Industry, any Contract, even Community Clean up, Construction, Security, full University Digital HUB Integration, Mass Job creation, Apprentice Scholarship Programs, and Family Assistance Programs. American States University believes that everyone should have an opportunity to learn and earn if they want too, so we do.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

https://www.americanstatesuniversity.com/

American States University

GBX International Inc.

Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO

raymond.dabney@americanstatesuniversity.com

+1.778.288.1389

SOURCE: GBX International Group, Inc.

