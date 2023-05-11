VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Receives Historic First Ever Approval From CARB to Proceed with Certification of its EV-GT for Sale in All 50 States - Delivery of Production Vehicles Expected Q4 2023

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that it has received approval from the The California Air Resources Board (CARB) to proceed with certification of its' EV-GT electric sportscar. Upon completion of the certification, E-Cites EV-GT will be legal to sell in all 50 states as new vehicles for use on public roads.

The California Air Resources Board focuses on California's unique air quality challenges by setting the state's own stricter emissions standards for a range of statewide pollution sources including vehicles, fuels and consumer products.

This marks the first time in history that any passenger vehicle under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act has received approval from CARB to undergo the certification process. To receive the approval under the Act, E-Cite needed to prove that it met numerous criteria including but not limited to:

E-Cites EV-GT resembles the body of another motor vehicle that was manufactured not less than 25 years before the manufacture of E-Cites vehicle. E-Cite possessed any and all required intellectual property and that the vehicle is manufactured under a license for the product configuration, trade dress, trademark, or patent, for the motor vehicle that the vehicle resembles from the original manufacturer, its successors or assignees, or current owner of such product configuration, trade dress, trademark, or patent rights. E-Cites vehicle Resembles the body of a motor vehicle, on an overall 1:1 scale (+/- 10 percent) of original body lines, excluding roof configuration, ride height, trim attached to the body, fenders, running boards, grille, hood or hood lines, windows, and axle location, that had been commercially manufactured during consecutive model years, for sale not less than 25 years after the latest model year, with a production run of at least 50 units of a unique body style, before production of the current model year motor vehicle. E-Cite possessed the necessary management, skill, access to resources, background, and business acumen to reasonably assure that the vehicle will be manufactured to acceptable standards such that it should be allowed to operate on public roadways.

Gene Langmesser E-Cite COO stated: "This is truly a milestone in the automotive manufacturing industry and in government regulations. We anticipate that our vehicle will pass all of the emissions criteria in the real world testing."

Previously E-cite was also the first company to get any vehicle approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of which is has three distinctly different vehicles approved. This allows E-Cite to produce its own VINs for production of new vehicles. In addition, E-Cite was the first to receive a World Manufactures Identifier (WMI) registering it as a manufacture for the sale of vehicles worldwide.

E-Cites prototype vehicle will next undergo real life testing by CARB and receive ratings as to emissions and other criteria. Once the ratings are calculated the vehicle will become certified as a zero emissions compliant vehicle and will be legal for sale in all 50 states. It is expected that all certifications will be completed in time for E-Cites launch of its production vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As this was the first time in history that a manufacture had reached the point of applying for certification from CARB under the Act, and there was no process in place to do so, E-Cite has worked closely with CARB while they defined the process, paving the way for future vehicles to go through the certification process.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:

VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors

ceo@ecitemotors.com

www.ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: VaporBrands International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754241/E-Cite-Motors-Receives-Historic-First-Ever-Approval-From-CARB-to-Proceed-with-Certification-of-its-EV-GT-for-Sale-in-All-50-States--Delivery-of-Production-Vehicles-Expected-Q4-2023