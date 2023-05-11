Energy and Water Development Corp Expands Presence in Latin America with New Office in Mexico

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Energy and Water Development Corp (OTCQB:EAWD) is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Mexico, expanding its presence in Latin America. With existing offices in Germany and the United States, EAWD's expansion into Mexico reinforces the company's commitment to providing sustainable energy and water solutions to the residential, industrial and commercial markets, particularly in regions where water is scarce and energy is in short supply.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, up to 150 million people, or about a quarter of the population, live in areas with water scarcity, and more than 400 million people lack reliable sanitation access. These numbers will increase due to climate change. In Mexico alone, 73 million (57% of the population) lack access to a reliable and safe water source and 55 million (42%) lack access to safe sanitation. EAWD México will provide sustainable solutions to help address these challenges, leveraging the team's expertise and knowledge of the local market. EAWD specializes in solar-powered and thus energy self-sufficient solutions for water generation and energy supply for electromobility. Thereby the company addresses two key areas, affected by the climate and energy crisis.

EAWD México operates under the expertise of engineers with more than 15 years of experience in the Green Tech space, who possess a deep understanding of the local needs, challenges, and required norms and standards for providing sustainable solutions in international or multicultural environments in Latin America. The team has wide experience in strategic and operational roles as Water Engineering solutions, Energy generation and Project Management.

Commenting on the new expansion, Irma Velazquez, EAWD's Managing Director, said, "Today is another significant day for our company and our clients. The expansion is in line with our goal to build a stronger company for our clients and community. We are increasingly better prepared to provide breakthrough solutions to our customers in fast-growing and changing markets. The new EAWD office in Mexico, supported by our international platform, is uniquely positioned to provide clients with the solutions they need to utilize the full potential of this dynamic country, especially in light of the post-Covid pandemic recovery expected in the near future."

The new EAWD Engineering Operations Offices are established in Cancun, Quintana Roo, where the pipeline of projects of the Latin American region will be managed responding to the State-of-the-Art technological solutions designed by it Offices in Germany. The opening of the new office in Mexico is a significant step in EAWD's continued expansion into Latin America.

For more information about EAWD, please visit the website at https://www.energy-water.com

About Energy and Water Development Corp (EAWD)

EAWD is a global engineering company that provides sustainable solutions to address the world's water scarcity and energy supply challenges. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

The company has existing offices in Germany and the United States and has now expanded its presence in Latin America with a new office in Mexico.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position and potential growth opportunities. Our forward- looking statements do not consider the effects of future legislation or regulations. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "targets," "forecasts" or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy or trends. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements we may make. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially are those associated with general economic and business conditions; the risk that our projects may not perform as expected or produce the anticipated benefits; changes to personnel and employees, changes in the costs and results of operations; changes in government environmental policies and other environmental risks; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions and the effects of such public heath crises; risks related to litigation; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response to such conflict; the potential disruption or interruption of the Company's operations due to accidents, political events, civil unrest, war or terrorist acts, severe weather, cyber threats and data security issues, technology system failures, or other natural or human causes beyond the Company's control. Additional risks and assumptions that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in EAWD's Form S-1/A filed on April 10, 2023 and in subsequent filings with the SEC, which are also available from its website at www.energy-water.com under the "Investors" tab, and in other documents EAWD files with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at that time. Energy and Water Development Corp. does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any obligation or duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Media Relations

Energy and Water Development Corp (EAWD)

info@energy-water.com

GlobalCom PR-Network

+49.89.360363.40

nina@gcpr.net

wibke@gcpr.net

SOURCE: Energy and Water Development Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754248/Energy-and-Water-Development-Corp-EAWD-Expands-Presence-in-Latin-America-with-New-Office-in-Mexico