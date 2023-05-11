NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (136/23)

As of Monday, May 15, 2023, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce 12-month contracts on Axfood AB and Castellum AB shares. From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Friday, May 12, 2023. The 12-month contracts on AXFO and CAST will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts. In connection with the launch of the new Contract Terms there will be no change in the Risk Parameter, Minimum Block Size, Minimum Deferral Size, Minimum Quote Size or Market Maker Spread Table. For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1143226