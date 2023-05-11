Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Goldshore Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: GSHRF) ("the Company"), an emerging junior gold development company, and owns the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. CEO of the Company, Brett Richards, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Goldshore Resources is a mid-tier development company," said Richards. "We are about two years old, and we own the Moss Gold Project in Ontario," he shared. "We have a large endowment of gold and other elements, and we have recently announced a brand new mineral resource estimate."

"Could you tell me more about the new mineral resource estimate and what that means for Goldshore?" asked Davis. "Over the last two years, we have raised about $60 million and we have been drilling the deposit extensively to understand the size, scale, and potential of it to become an economic deposit," said Richards. "We announced today that we have 6 million ounces of contained gold at 1.02 grams per ton at the Moss gold Project; contained in that is high-grade sheer domain, which is 3.35 million ounces at 1.84 grams per ton."

"6 million ounces is considered a very large endowment, however we actually have the potential to grow this resource extensively over the next one to two years with more drilling," continued Richards. "We have extensions along strike of where the resource is that can add to the size of this resource immensely over the next 12 to 24 months with drilling."

"We have only drilled about 10% of the targets on our land package, so we believe we have an exciting growth story beyond this project," said Richards. "We expect to encapsulate our Moss Gold Project, put a project around it, and execute a PEA," he added. "It is quite extensive."

The conversation then turned to the Company's goals and expectations for 2023. "We will commence a PEA immediately to better understand the economic outputs of what this resource means to us," said Richards, before elaborating on the Company's potential and current valuation. "We believe there is significant scale here for our stock to re-rate in the short-term," he said. "There could be extensive growth potential as the market starts to understand all of these factors."

"Why do you think Goldshore could represent such an attractive investment opportunity?" asked Davis. "We have flown under the radar and the market was simply in a different place last year," said Richards. "We are starting to see new money come back in to the market now and starting to see people look at gold projects with authority."

To close the interview, Richards elaborated on the Company's potential as an emerging junior gold development company, especially its size and scalability. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects as they continue to develop their Moss Gold Project.

To hear the entire interview with Brett Richards, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8299095-goldshore-resources-inc-discusses-new-mineral-resource-estimate-and-upcoming-preliminary-econom.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore. Supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information - Please Contact:

Brett A. Richards

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Goldshore Resources Inc.

P. +1 604 288 4416 M. +1 905 449 1500

E. brichards@goldshoreresources.com

W. www.goldshoreresources.com

Facebook: GoldShoreRes | Twitter: GoldShoreRes | LinkedIn: goldshoreres

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Project, the filing of a technical report supporting the MRE, commencement of a preliminary economic assessment and prefeasibility study, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the impact of COVID-19; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine; and other risk factors outlined in the Company's public disclosure documents.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165726