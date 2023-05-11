REC Group: REC donates solar panels for climate-friendly daycare center reconstruction after flood disaster

Joint initiative of module manufacturer and installer proves that climate protection and social responsibility go hand in hand.

MUNICH, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, a global innovation leader in the solar industry, follows a holistic approach in its commitment to sustainability, as its latest initiative in flood-hit Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (Germany) demonstrates. Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler was among the municipalities affected most severely by the flood disaster that hit the Ahr valley in July of 2021. A few weeks ago, the daycare center in Bachem, a district of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, could open its doors again after extensive repairs and reconstruction. On its roof, the rebuilt center boasts a high-performance solar installation. The 9.8 kW solar system comprises 26 REC Alpha Pure modules donated by the REC Group. They were installed by long-standing REC Certified Solar Professional Jürgen Hilft, who donated their time, as well as the inverters and mounting system.

"We are delighted to contribute to a climate-friendly new beginning here in Bachem," says Reinhard Lampe, Vice President Sales and Marketing EMEA, REC Group. "For us at REC, sustainability not only involves promoting renewable energy but also making a difference in our communities. That's why we are pleased to play a part in rebuilding the daycare center and building a climate-friendly future here in the Ahrtal. We are particularly grateful to Jürgen Wiechert, who was immediately willing to join our project and make our idea come true with his aptly named company 'Jürgen Hilft' (German for 'Jürgen Helps')." Jürgen Wiechert, whose company won the REC Excellence Award as Promoter of the Year in 2022, celebrated the opening of his first store in Gummersbach in late April of this year.

For Jürgen Wiechert, participation in the project was a given. "When REC approached us, it was immediately clear to us that we wanted to help," he says. 'Happiness over Money' is part of our company philosophy, as is 'Promise good things and deliver the best'. This initiative was a perfect opportunity to make good on both principles. And the REC Alpha Pure modules will still deliver strong performance when today's daycare kids take their own offspring here many years from now."

REC Alpha Pure series panels are the result of REC Group's holistic sustainability approach. Lead was eliminated in the production process, which means that the modules comply with the RoHS directive on the restriction of hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment. While solar modules are exempt from this directive, REC strives to minimize the environmental impact of products, continuously striving to use as little water and energy as possible in their manufacturing. These efforts towards a minimal carbon footprint were reasons why the Alpha Pure series has received prestigious awards - further reasons being the modules' extremely high efficiency and long lifespan.

REC believes that the renewable energy industry, in particular, should be measured by the environmental impact its products have throughout their entire life cycle, from product design and development to manufacturing and recycling. In addition to projects such as the solar roof installation for the Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler daycare center, REC Group's social sustainability engagement includes initiatives in the Himalayas, Australia, and the US.

For more information on REC Group's CSR commitment please visit www.recgroup.com/csr.

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2021, REC is part of Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest private sector company with revenues of USD 104.6 billion.

For more information recgroup.com

About Jürgen Hilft GmbH

Jürgen Hilft GmbH is a nationwide provider of photovoltaic systems, storage systems, and wall boxes for the German-speaking market. In addition to solar services, the company's service portfolio will soon include heat pumps and the facilitation of renewable exchange electricity contracts. Establised in 2019, Jürgen Hilft has since become one of the leading solar solutions providers in Germany, with branches in Engelskirchen, Kerpen, and Gummersbach. The company is in the process of expanding its presence to include additional locations throughout Germany.

Find out more about Jürgen Hilft at https://www.juergen-hilft.de/

