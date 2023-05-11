EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) informed the Company on 11 May 2023 that a substantial holding notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM and was published as follows.
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
https://www.afm.nl/en/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=142236&KeyWords=steinhoff
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 11 May 2023
11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1631051 11.05.2023 CET/CEST