Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Jetzt alle Indikatoren: 18 x Kaufen! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.05.2023 | 16:14
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEG Celebrates Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Through a Virtual Conversation With New England Patriots Wide Receiver Juju Smith-Schuster

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / In celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, on May 3, 2023, AEG hosted a virtual conversation "Inside the Grind" with the New England Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster who discussed his experience navigating the professional sports world as a Samoan-American athlete.

The panel was presented by AEG's Asian Pacific Islander employee network group and was moderated by Serafina Maulupe, one of the employee network group leaders. The session explored Juju's journey to the National Football League, how his culture and community have shaped him as an athlete and the importance of promoting inclusivity in sports.

During the conversation, Juju recalled his experience winning the Super Bowl in 2023 and discussed why it was important for him to represent his Polynesian heritage on field after the game by wearing an ula fala, a Samoan ceremonial leia, and a Samoan flag.

"It's important that you never forget where you came from," said Smith-Schuster. "You start from the bottom, and you have to remember who brought you to where you are today. Without the Poly community and their support, I wouldn't be who I am today."

AEG's Asian Pacific Islander employee network creates a sense of belonging among the company's employees by empowering them to celebrate their heritage and highlights the contributions of those who identify as Asian Pacific Islander.

AEG, Thursday, May 11, 2023, Press release picture

AEG Celebrates Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month through a Virtual Conversation "Inside the Grind with Juju Smith-Schuster".

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754265/AEG-Celebrates-Asian-Pacific-Islander-Heritage-Month-Through-a-Virtual-Conversation-With-New-England-Patriots-Wide-Receiver-Juju-Smith-Schuster

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.