First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

Re-Match Holding A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark. The last day of trading the shares in Re-Match Holding A/S is 15 May 2023. Re-Match Holding A/S is removed due the fact that Project Astro Bidco A/S on 16 May 2023 will initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining outstanding shares in Re-Match Holding A/S, pursuant to section 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0061553674 --------------------------------------------- Name: Re-Match Holding --------------------------------------------- Number of shares (à 1 kr.): 36.563.738 stk. --------------------------------------------- CVR NR: 35465529 --------------------------------------------- ICB: 6510 --------------------------------------------- Short name: RMATCH --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 242378 --------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66