Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
WKN: A3DK0G | ISIN: DK0061553674 | Ticker-Symbol: E7D
11.05.23
09:15 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2023 | 16:22
First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

Re-Match Holding A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market Denmark. The last day of trading the shares in Re-Match Holding
A/S is 15 May 2023. 



Re-Match Holding A/S is removed due the fact that Project Astro Bidco A/S on 16
May 2023 will initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining outstanding
shares in Re-Match Holding A/S, pursuant to section 70 and 72 of the Danish
Companies Act. 



ISIN:            DK0061553674  
---------------------------------------------
Name:            Re-Match Holding
---------------------------------------------
Number of shares (à 1 kr.): 36.563.738 stk. 
---------------------------------------------
CVR NR:           35465529    
---------------------------------------------
ICB:             6510      
---------------------------------------------
Short name:         RMATCH     
---------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        242378     
---------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
