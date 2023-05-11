Dedicare established as a brand on the UK market

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicare's UK subsidiary, the specialist healthcare recruitment agency Templars Medical Agency, has changed its company name to Dedicare Healthcare Ltd. The name change means that Dedicare AB (publ) takes a further step in establishing Dedicare on the European market for recruitment and staffing in healthcare, life science and social work.

"We are very proud and happy to launch the Dedicare brand on the UK market. Continuing the expansion of the brand in Europe is part of our growth strategy and the work to achieve our vision of becoming one of Europe's leading recruitment and staffing companies within healthcare, life science and social work," says Krister Widström, President and CEO of Dedicare Group.

Templars Medical Agency, from today Dedicare Healthcare Ltd, was acquired last year with the aim of strengthen Dedicare's position in Europe and providing a platform from which to grow further in the UK. The company has been part of the Dedicare Group since October 2022 and after the name change the operation is almost fully integrated.

"We are very excited to take this final step in our integration by changing our name to Dedicare. Since the acquisition, our work in offering high quality, innovative recruitment and staffing services has continued as before. Working under a common brand will be an added strength in our continued growth and make it easier for us to take advantage of the group's resources in marketing and digitization," says Fiona Thomson, CEO of Dedicare Healthcare Ltd, formerly Templars Medical Agency.

Dedicare has recruitment and staffing operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom. With the UK operation as part of the group, Dedicare can also offer assignments in UK, including overseas territories such as the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, and Saint Helena to consultants from the Nordic countries.

For further information, please contact:

Krister Widström,

President and CEO Dedicare Group,

phone +46 70 526 79 91



Fiona Thomson,

CEO Dedicare Healthcare Ltd,

tel +44 7799 202 024

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dedicare-established-as-a-brand-on-the-uk-market-301822335.html