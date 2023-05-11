Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Three Brand-New Locations This Week

Top Ten Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands in North Mississippi and Central Tennessee

THOMASTON, GA. / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest growing express car wash companies in the country, opened three new locations this week in Horn Lake, MS; La Vergne, TN; and White House, TN.

To celebrate these grand openings, each of these new locations is offering free washes 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, May 17.

"We're committed to growing our footprint in the southeast," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Over the next few months, we have plans to open several new locations spanning across the Southeastern United States - including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and the Carolinas. We're excited to open these three locations this week and bring our industry-leading car wash to the folks in these communities."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality car washes, and friendly customer service at every location.

The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes.

The company offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to be part of the Horn Lake, La Vergne and White House communities, and offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 163 locations across 21 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top 10 conveyor car washes in the country and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company was recently recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has donated over $1 million dollars to charitable efforts.

