Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Jetzt alle Indikatoren: 18 x Kaufen! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115DT | ISIN: NL0010776944 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BY3
Tradegate
11.05.23
09:23 Uhr
12,200 Euro
+0,020
+0,16 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,08012,30018:18
12,12012,20017:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2023 | 16:58
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brunel International NV: Brunel AGM 2023

Amsterdam, 11 May 2023 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of 11 May 2023.

On 11 May 2023, the AGM approved all voting items that were on the agenda.

The shareholders adopted the financial statements for the 2022 financial year and approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of € 0.55 per share for the 2022 financial year. On 15 May 2023, the Brunel International share will quote ex dividend and the dividend will be made payable on 8 June 2023.

Kitty Koelemeijer was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a new term of four years.
The AGM voting results will be placed on the Company's website.

Source: Brunel International NV


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.