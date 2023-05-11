University of Surrey researchers say that by 2035, the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for small projects and utility-scale PV systems could decrease to GBP 149 ($187)/MWh and GBP 51/MWh, respectively.Researchers at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom have estimated the LCOE for Great Britain. They said that PV systems could become cheaper by up to 50% by 2035. Based on its analysis of data on electricity pricing in the United Kingdom from 2010-21, the group said that large-scale PV systems were already less expensive than wholesale electricity in 2021. Prices stood at GBP 51/MWh, while ...

