WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - John Wood Group PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 11

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 11 May 2023, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Resolutions 19 to 22 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For (Including Discretionary)%Votes Against%Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)Votes Withheld*% of Issued Share Capital Voted **
1Report & accounts463,704,90099.98%73,5630.02%463,778,4631,034,63367.04%
2Remuneration report355,501,00676.98%106,323,28323.02%461,824,2892,988,80766.75%
3Remuneration policy443,012,70795.38%21,459,5214.62%464,472,228340,86867.14%
4Re-elect Roy A Franklin440,391,59894.85%23,933,4475.15%464,325,045488,05167.11%
5Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen455,122,10798.02%9,199,2491.98%464,321,356491,74067.11%
6Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson454,539,59197.89%9,781,6702.11%464,321,261491,83567.11%
7Re-elect Adrian Marsh455,095,66098.02%9,204,8251.98%464,300,485512,61167.11%
8Re-elect Nigel Mills455,103,26298.02%9,206,7071.98%464,309,969503,12767.11%
9Re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer455,074,11498.01%9,255,3031.99%464,329,417483,67967.12%
10Re-elect Susan Steele455,158,82798.02%9,209,1341.98%464,367,961445,13567.12%
11Re-elect David Kemp459,994,54499.03%4,494,5950.97%464,489,139323,95767.14%
12Elect Ken Gilmartin462,578,11899.57%1,980,4540.43%464,558,572254,52467.15%
13Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors462,989,49099.69%1,461,6960.31%464,451,186361,91067.13%
14Authorisation of auditors' remuneration464,299,33199.95%250,8730.05%464,550,204262,89267.15%
15To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure445,191,63095.84%19,324,8194.16%464,516,449296,64767.14%
16Authority to allot shares458,426,01698.68%6,123,4111.32%464,549,427263,66967.15%
17Wood Discretionary Share Plan445,090,11695.81%19,482,5924.19%464,572,708240,38867.15%
18Wood Employee Share Plan463,984,44399.86%636,3260.14%464,620,769192,32767.16%
19Disapply pre-emption rights455,061,27598.04%9,107,4691.96%464,168,744644,35267.09%
20Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment454,414,92697.87%9,869,8062.13%464,284,732528,36467.11%
21Authority to purchase own shares462,526,41599.58%1,957,5990.42%464,484,014329,08267.14%
22Notice of general meetings447,251,58496.26%17,399,0383.74%464,650,622162,47467.16%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.

While the Board is pleased that all resolutions were carried, we note that Resolution 2 regarding the Remuneration Report gained support of 76.98% in favour. The Board is committed to open and transparent dialogue with shareholders and will continue to engage with them to understand their views regarding this Resolution. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, we will publish a further statement detailing the outcome of our shareholder engagement in relation to the above resolution, including any actions taken as a result, within six months of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary

