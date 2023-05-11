WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - John Wood Group PLC - Result of AGM

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 11 May 2023, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Resolutions 19 to 22 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld* % of Issued Share Capital Voted ** 1 Report & accounts 463,704,900 99.98% 73,563 0.02% 463,778,463 1,034,633 67.04% 2 Remuneration report 355,501,006 76.98% 106,323,283 23.02% 461,824,289 2,988,807 66.75% 3 Remuneration policy 443,012,707 95.38% 21,459,521 4.62% 464,472,228 340,868 67.14% 4 Re-elect Roy A Franklin 440,391,598 94.85% 23,933,447 5.15% 464,325,045 488,051 67.11% 5 Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen 455,122,107 98.02% 9,199,249 1.98% 464,321,356 491,740 67.11% 6 Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson 454,539,591 97.89% 9,781,670 2.11% 464,321,261 491,835 67.11% 7 Re-elect Adrian Marsh 455,095,660 98.02% 9,204,825 1.98% 464,300,485 512,611 67.11% 8 Re-elect Nigel Mills 455,103,262 98.02% 9,206,707 1.98% 464,309,969 503,127 67.11% 9 Re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer 455,074,114 98.01% 9,255,303 1.99% 464,329,417 483,679 67.12% 10 Re-elect Susan Steele 455,158,827 98.02% 9,209,134 1.98% 464,367,961 445,135 67.12% 11 Re-elect David Kemp 459,994,544 99.03% 4,494,595 0.97% 464,489,139 323,957 67.14% 12 Elect Ken Gilmartin 462,578,118 99.57% 1,980,454 0.43% 464,558,572 254,524 67.15% 13 Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors 462,989,490 99.69% 1,461,696 0.31% 464,451,186 361,910 67.13% 14 Authorisation of auditors' remuneration 464,299,331 99.95% 250,873 0.05% 464,550,204 262,892 67.15% 15 To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure 445,191,630 95.84% 19,324,819 4.16% 464,516,449 296,647 67.14% 16 Authority to allot shares 458,426,016 98.68% 6,123,411 1.32% 464,549,427 263,669 67.15% 17 Wood Discretionary Share Plan 445,090,116 95.81% 19,482,592 4.19% 464,572,708 240,388 67.15% 18 Wood Employee Share Plan 463,984,443 99.86% 636,326 0.14% 464,620,769 192,327 67.16% 19 Disapply pre-emption rights 455,061,275 98.04% 9,107,469 1.96% 464,168,744 644,352 67.09% 20 Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment 454,414,926 97.87% 9,869,806 2.13% 464,284,732 528,364 67.11% 21 Authority to purchase own shares 462,526,415 99.58% 1,957,599 0.42% 464,484,014 329,082 67.14% 22 Notice of general meetings 447,251,584 96.26% 17,399,038 3.74% 464,650,622 162,474 67.16%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.

While the Board is pleased that all resolutions were carried, we note that Resolution 2 regarding the Remuneration Report gained support of 76.98% in favour. The Board is committed to open and transparent dialogue with shareholders and will continue to engage with them to understand their views regarding this Resolution. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, we will publish a further statement detailing the outcome of our shareholder engagement in relation to the above resolution, including any actions taken as a result, within six months of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

