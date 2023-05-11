Matt Gillin Appointed Executive Chairman Relay Network

Steve Gillin to Become New CEO

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Relay Network, the leading provider of customer engagement feed technology, today has announced the appointment of Steve Gillin as its new CEO. The appointment comes as part of the company's succession plan and took effect on May 1st, 2023.

Steve Gillin, who has been serving as President at Relay Network since its inception, brings a wealth of executive experience in both the financial services and technology industries. Matt Gillin, who co-founded Relay in 2010, will continue to serve the company as Executive Chairman.

The Gillin brothers have a collaborative entrepreneurial history that spans decades, having successfully built several companies, most notably eCount, which revolutionized the prepaid card industry. Matt and Steve's strong bond and trust in each other have been key to the success of Relay and will continue to be so as Steve takes on his new role.

"I am thrilled to be passing the baton to Steve," said Matt Gillin. "He has been an integral part of Relay's success since day one and has tirelessly set the example of what excellence looks like at this company. I am confident that he will take Relay to even greater heights in the years to come."

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Relay," said Steve Gillin. "I am excited to build on our strong foundation, and to continue to deliver an innovative solution that helps our clients digitally engage with their customers, members, and patients in a more meaningful way."

About Relay Network:

Relay Network is the innovator of SaaS feed technology, with over 10 years of experience helping companies more meaningfully engage with the people they serve. Using Relay Feeds, companies are deepening their relationships with their customers, members, patients, and employees. Our goal is to help our clients maximize the value of the relationships they've cultivated. Recognized by top industry analysts, Relay has served more than 100 industry-leading clients and 70 million end users across numerous verticals, including healthcare and financial services.

