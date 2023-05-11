Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
WKN: A0LGE6 | ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 | Ticker-Symbol: 3V7
Berlin
11.05.23
17:40 Uhr
4,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.05.2023 | 17:37
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Q&A on Volta Finance (VTA): CLO Investing - the benefits and risks in plain English

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Volta Finance (VTA): CLO Investing - the benefits and risks in plain English

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Volta Finance (VTA): CLO Investing - the benefits and risks in plain English 11-May-2023 / 16:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on Volta Finance (VTA): | CLO Investing - the benefits and risks in plain English

Volta Finance is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman &Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark takes us through his recent report entitled 'An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs'. He explains what a CLO is, explains the benefits in plain English, mentions the risks and how Volta takes the opportunity.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA, LON:VTAS) objective is to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1631085 11-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1631085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2023 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
