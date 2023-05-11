DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Volta Finance (VTA): CLO Investing - the benefits and risks in plain English



Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on Volta Finance (VTA): | CLO Investing - the benefits and risks in plain English

Volta Finance is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman &Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark takes us through his recent report entitled 'An easy guide to the benefits of CLOs'. He explains what a CLO is, explains the benefits in plain English, mentions the risks and how Volta takes the opportunity.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA, LON:VTAS) objective is to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

