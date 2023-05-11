Hungarian company SolServices has published a white paper outlining ways to make solar farms more compatible with nature and wildlife, from insects and amphibians to birds, bats, rodents and big game.In an effort to share its know-how on the construction of more eco-friendly solar farms, Hungarian solar company SolServices collaborated with national parks, environmental protection organizations, energy companies and even beekeepers to produce a comprehensive white paper. The "Professional Guide for the Development of Next-Generation Solar Parks" offers a completely new, practice-based methodology ...

