Cell-Easy SAS ("Cell-Easy"), a rapidly growing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") that specializes in cell therapy, has appointed Dr. Sebastien Ribault, PhD, to its board of directors, to further accelerate its growth.

Cell-Easy is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong foothold in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing services for immune cells (T, NK cells) and adult stem cells (MSCs, iPSCs). Since 2020, the company keeps expanding into genetically modified cells such as CAR-T and CAR-NK, while also broadening its service offerings of development and analytical services. To further accelerate its expansion plans and drive leadership in the immune cell therapy market, Cell-Easy is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastien Ribault, PhD, to its board of directors.

Sebastien brings nearly three decades of executive leadership in the CDMO and biotechnology industries, including successful experience in end-to-end CDMO expansion. He began his career in the biotech field, at the gene specialist biotech Transgene, before moving to the instrumentation and CDMO industry. Most recently, Sebastien was Vice President Head of Biologics and Viral Vector CDMO at Merck Life Science, where he demonstrated expertise in rapidly growing business units. Currently, Sebastien is the Chief Commercial Officer at Oxford Biomedica, a leading viral vector specialist, which is notably used in the generation of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell products.

Guillaume Costecalde, Co-Founder and President of Cell-Easy, said, "As we continue to scale our organization to meet the growing demand from clients, we are excited to welcome Sebastien to the team. With his proven track record in leading rapidly expanding CDMOs, he will provide strategic guidance to help Cell-Easy achieve market-leading status."

Sebastien Ribault added, "I am delighted to join Cell-Easy's Board of Directors at this exciting time for the company. Cell-Easy has already built an amazing team and successfully delivered on its core business in record time. I am excited to contribute to the company's journey as it continues to expand its services in cell therapy CDMO, with a focus on genetically modified cells and analytical services, building on its strong foundation and industry-leading expertise."

With its focus on expanding its range of services and its experienced leadership team, Cell-Easy is well-positioned to continue its growth and success as a trusted partner for biotech and pharma companies looking to develop and manufacture innovative cell therapies.

About Cell-Easy

Cell-Easy takes pride in its proficiency in GMP manufacturing coupled with robust quality assurance and regulatory support to ensure successful process completion. Cell-Easy provides a range of services, in the manufacturing of qualified cell therapy products (T-cells, NK-cells, MSCs, iPSCs) and genetically modified cells (Car-T, CAR-NK) along with a broadened service catalogue of development and analytical services. Its relatively small team size enables it to adapt to the specific needs and preferences of clients.

