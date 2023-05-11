The company confirms its sales target of €10-13 million for 2023

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), designer and developer of Aeson®, the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from advanced biventricular heart failure, informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting (AGM) held on May 11, 2023 was able to validly deliberate, the required quorum having been reached.

The AGM adopted all proposed resolutions, with the exception of the 28th resolution which was rejected, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

The company's shareholders approved the appointment of Therabel Invest S.À.R.L., represented by Mr. Laurent Kirsch, as a director; and ratified the appointment of Mr. Alexandre Conroy. The Board of Directors, chaired by Mr. Alexandre Conroy, now consists of 12 members, 9 of whom are independent.

At the AGM, CARMAT also confirmed its objective of delivering sales of around €10-13 million in 2023, in line with the gradual build-up of its inventory of prostheses during the year.

The Company would like to thank all shareholders, either present, represented or having voted by post, for their commitment and support.

The consolidated result of the vote by resolution and the minutes of the AGM of May 11, 2023 will be available on the Company's website, under Regulated Information General Meetings, within the legal deadlines.

About CARMAT

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson® artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson® the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson® could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson® is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson® is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy. The Company can rely on the talent and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of more than 200 highly specialized people. CARMAT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Ticker: ALCAR ISIN code: FR0010907956).

For more information, please go to www.carmatsa.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT (the "Company") in any country. This press release may contain forwardlooking statements that relate to the Company's objectives and prospects. Such forwardlooking statements are based solely on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve risk and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the rate of development of CARMAT's production and sales, the pace and results of ongoing and future clinical trials, new products or technological developments introduced by competitors, changes in regulations and risks associated with growth management. The Company's objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be achieved for any of these reasons or due to other risks and uncertainties.

The significant and specific risks pertaining to the Company are those described in the Universal Registration Document ("Document d'Enregistrement Universel") filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French stock market authorities) under number D. 23-0323. Readers and investors' attention is, however, drawn to the fact that other risks, unknown or not deemed to be significant or specific, may or could exist.

Aeson® is an active implantable medical device commercially available in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. The Aeson® total artificial heart is intended to replace the ventricles of the native heart and is indicated as a bridge to transplant in patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (INTERMACS classes 1-4) who are not amenable to maximal medical therapy or a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and are likely to undergo a heart transplant within 180 days of the device being implanted. The decision to implant and the surgical procedure must be carried out by healthcare professionals trained by the manufacturer. The documentation (clinician manual, patient manual and alarm booklet) should be read carefully to understand the characteristics of Aeson® and information necessary for patient selection and the proper use of Aeson® (contraindications, precautions, side effects). In the United States, Aeson® is currently exclusively available within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study authorized by the Food Drug Administration (FDA).

