SOGECLAIR: Olivier Pedron appointed Managing Director

Blagnac, May 11, 2023 at 5.35 pm, SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less consuming mobility, announces that the General Assembly of May 11, 2023 has approved the appointment of Olivier Pedron to the position of Managing Director of SOGECLAIR.

Philippe Robardey remains Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Olivier Pedron has a solid experience combining strategic vision and operational know-how.

Olivier Pedron, 46, graduated from the Ecole Spéciale Militaire de Saint-Cyr with a major in international relations, holds a Master's degree in strategy from the University of Paris Sorbonne and an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid. He began his career as an officer and helicopter pilot in the French Army. He joined Rockwell Collins in 2011 where he held various positions in the strategic and commercial departments. In 2019, he became President and Managing Director of Rockwell Collins France, as well as of L'Hotellier in 2020.

During his career, Olivier Pedron has led ambitious development projects, in France and internationally, while deploying profitable growth mechanisms.

"This change in governance is part of the continuity and acceleration of the ONE SOGECLAIR transformation plan, initiated since the summer of 2021, towards ever greater operational excellence. Deputy Managing Director of SOGECLAIR and Director of the Solutions Business Unit since September 2021, Olivier Pedron has been able to carry the company's ambitions, mobilize the expertise of the teams and support the ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan towards a more integrated and strengthened organization, while demonstrating his attachment to the values of the company" declares Philippe Robardey.

Philippe Robardey's mandate as Managing Director, which he had held since 23 May 2003, came to an end at the end of the SOGECLAIR General Meeting. Since 1984, within the family business, he has led large-scale structuring projects such as the listing on the Paris Stock Exchange in 1998 or the development of the company internationally (from 0 to 50% of the turnover) via establishments in Europe, North Africa, North America and Asia-Pacific.

He has also been willing to join forces with flagship partners in French industry such as Dassault Systèmes, UTAC, Renault Group, Mecachrome and Addup (joint venture between Fives and Michelin).

Under his leadership, SOGECLAIR has been able to adapt to economic, commercial, societal and environmental challenges while remaining faithful to the values of the Group and its founding family.

« I am pleased and honored by the confidence that has been shown in me by appointing me as Managing Director of SOGECLAIR. I am aware of my responsibility towards all the stakeholders, the employees, the customers, the partners and the shareholders. I will have at heart to pursue the development of the activities and to support the growth of the group and I know that I can count on the strength and the commitment of the teams to accompany the company towards new successes", confided Olivier Pedron.