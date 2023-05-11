Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today.

MotorK's shareholders duly passed all the resolutions proposed, including the adoption of the Company's 2022 financial statements and the reappointment of Mrs. Laurel Bowden as a director of the Company. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9 to 12 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

The text of all the resolutions is contained in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 April 2023, which is available for inspection on the Company's website at www.motork.io.

The results of the polls (incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting) taken on the resolutions have today been uploaded to the Company's website at www.motork.io.

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.

