C. Light Technologies: C. Light Receives Clearance for Retinal Eye Movement Monitor, Retitrack

Revolutionary medical device is first retinal eye-movement monitor for non-invasive, objective clinical assessments

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / C. Light Technologies, Inc., a venture-funded healthtech startup, today announced its device, the Retitrack, has been cleared for marketing through premarket notification 510(k) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This clearance marks a significant milestone for healthcare as the Retitrack unlocks a new understanding and insight into oculomotor function via the retina, providing concrete and objective metrics to medical professionals.

The Retitrack is a monocular, tabletop eye movement monitor that is intended for recording, viewing, measuring, and analyzing temporal characteristics of fixation and saccadic responses when viewing a visual stimulus and is intended for use by healthcare practitioners within the healthcare setting (e.g., physician's office, clinic, laboratory).

The Retitrack stands alone as the first retinal eye-movement monitor cleared for use within the healthcare field. The device operates by recording 10-second, high-resolution retinal videos at the photoreceptor level, allowing for quantification of eye motion down to 0.1 degrees. Its accompanying software extracts and analyzes both fixation (microsaccades and drift) and saccadic eye movements in real time and generates a comprehensive summary report for clinical interpretation.

"Fixational eye movements have previously eluded clinical quantification, posing a significant challenge to healthcare professionals who are aiming to improve prognostic care. With our novel technology, we've unlocked the potential of one of the smallest motor movements in the human body, offering invaluable data that will drive the future of clinical care," said Dr. Christy Sheehy-Bensinger, CEO and co-founder.

"We are gratified that our device is cleared for marketing and that we hit our seed funding milestone. Our device and its accompanying software will revolutionize healthcare by empowering clinicians with significant new insights into an individual's oculomotor function, as opposed to existing devices reporting on retinal structure alone," Dr. Sheehy-Bensinger continued.

"C. Light fills a critical need in research and the clinic. We're very excited by how quickly this team has achieved their major milestones. C. Light will have a significant, lasting impact on the field in coming years," said lead investor James Wang, Creative Ventures.

"I am proud of our team. We meticulously operate at a high standard to propel our tech development forward and ensure our product is scientifically well-conceptualized and anchored in precision and accuracy," said Dr. Joe Xing, CTO and co-founder.

About C. Light

C. Light Technologies, Inc. is an AI-driven healthtech company whose primary mission is to create digital tools and solutions to assess eye and brain health.

C. Light continues to redefine the boundaries of human healthcare and performance, leading the charge towards a future where precision and innovation unite. The Retitrack stands at the forefront of this advancement, reshaping the landscape of eye-tracking and enabling clinicians to unlock the untapped potential within each eye movement.

C. Light has now raised more than $8 million in funding with major investors Yamaha Motor Ventures and Creative Ventures. The company has been awarded three grants from the National Institute of Health, as well as additional funding through the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. C. Light has won numerous awards in recent years, including the 2022 National Timmy Award for "Best Tech Startup in North America." Additionally, Dr. Sheehy-Bensinger has won both a gold and a silver Stevie award for the 2022 Women in Business Achievement in Science or Technology and Most Innovative Woman of the Year-Healthcare. Members of the C. Light team have graduated from Berkeley Skydeck, StartX, and the NASDAQ Milestones Makers accelerator programs.

For more information, visit our website at www.clighttechnologies.com or our LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/c-light-technologies.

