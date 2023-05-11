Congresswoman Julia Brownley Delivers $375,000 to the Port of Hueneme's Environmental Initiative

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26) visited the Port of Hueneme to deliver a check in the amount of $375,000 in support of the Port of Hueneme's Reducing Emissions, Supporting Health (PHRESH) Plan that will assess and address emissions, air quality requirements and goals, as well as look at future growth scenarios, emission control strategies, community involvement, strategy funding, implementation, and monitoring.

(Left to right) Giles Pettifor, Environmental Manager; Celina Zacarias, Vice President, Oxnard Harbor Commissioner; Congresswoman Julia Brownley; Jess Herrera, President, Oxnard Harbor Commissioner; and Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director.

"The Port of Hueneme appreciates the continued support of Congresswoman Julia Brownley's office in this important climate action and adaptation plan effort to help secure much needed funding for our environmental initiatives," said Oxnard Harbor Commissioner President, Jess Herrera.

PHRESH would be developed in coordination with Ventura County Air Pollution Control District that includes joint work on goal setting and strategy implementation and funding assessments. The type of proactive comprehensive climate action and adaptation plan between the Port and an air quality regulatory agency would be the first of its kind in California.

"The Port of Hueneme is an instrumental and thriving job engine in Ventura County. Over the years, we have seen the expansion and growth, while the Port remains a global leader in environmental sustainability efforts for cargo movement and operations," said Congresswoman Julia Brownley. "These federal resources will support the Port's bold initiatives to address the climate crisis and aid in the development of a comprehensive climate action and adaptation plan for emission reductions and future zero-emission operations. Addressing the climate crisis is a collective objective, and I am committed to continuing to work with the Port of Hueneme to ensure that our region benefits from the tremendous opportunities for climate-smart economic growth and job creation that clean energy development will produce.

The Port looks forward to continued work with Rep. Brownley's office and remains appreciative of her continued efforts to support federal funding for infrastructure, environmental initiatives, workforce development and economic growth at the only deep-water port located in Ventura County.

Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director said: "Congresswoman Brownley's office continues to be a steadfast champion for the Port of Hueneme/Oxnard Harbor District as well as the residents of Ventura County. Her support is vital to the Port's success and our community wins every time we get much needed federal funding for critical Port projects."

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.2 billion in economic activity and creating 20,032 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $173.2 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org.

