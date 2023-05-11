Bermuda's Deputy Premier, The Hon. Walter Roban, JP, MP will kick off the second annual Bermuda Climate Summit, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), in partnership with KBRA on June 26.

The Deputy Premier will discuss Bermuda's key attributes as the world's climate risk finance capital in a keynote seaside chat with Mark Baker, President CEO, KBRA.

Deputy Premier Roban said, "I look forward to once again participating in the Bermuda Climate Summit in order to highlight Bermuda's strengths in climate risk finance, including our strong regulatory environment, long-history of environmental stewardship and wealth of financial services experience."

The keynote address will be given by Joshua Rosenberg, Chief Risk Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Other sessions confirmed to date include: The Power of Partnerships, which will be moderated by Jeff Manson, SVP Underwriting and Head of Global Public Sector Partnership, Renaissance Re Ltd, and will include panellists, Ekhosuehi Iyahen, Secretary General, Insurance Development Forum, Sid Miller, Director, Climate Wise, Rebekah Clement, Head of Sustainability, Lloyds, and Chair of SMI Climate Action Committee, and Tim Nielander, Founder and President, GP3 Institute.

Impact of a Changing Climate on Atlantic Hurricane Frequency and Severity will be moderated by Marla Pourrabbani, Data Scientist, Senior Manager, ESG and Sustainability, Deloitte, and features panellists, Dr. Pete Dailey, Head of Research, Aeolus, Liz Henderson, Co-Head Catastrophe Analytics, Executive Managing Director, Reinsurance Solutions, Aon, Dr. Peter Sousounis, Vice President/Director Climate Change Research, Verisk, Craig Tillman, President, RenaissanceRe Risk Sciences.

Net Zero? will be moderated by Miqdaad Versi, Head of ESG, Oxbow Partners, UK, and feature panellists Rachael Dalheise. Head of Sustainability, Convex, Andrew MacFarlane, Head of Climate, AXA XL, a Division of AXA, and Andrew Smith, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer at Conduit Re.

Global Climate Risk will include Dr. Mark Guishard, former Director, Bermuda Weather Service, Dr. Raveem Ismail, Head of Parametric Underwriting, Africa Specialty Risks (ASR Re) and Dr. Simon Young, Senior Director, Willis Towers Watson.

What's Ahead in the United States? will be moderated by John Huff, President CEO, Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and include panellists, Ricardo Lara, Insurance Commissioner, California Department of Insurance and Lori Wing-Heier, Director, Alaska Division of Insurance, and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Representative, Sustainable Insurance Forum.

Chlora Lindley-Myers, NAIC President and Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance will speak on a panel entitled The U.S. Federal Flood Programme and the (Re)Insurance Sector, moderated by Peter Giacone, Global Head of Insurance, KBRA and including fellow panellists, Chris Brown Partner, Mindset and Andy Neal, Managing Director, Public Private Partnerships, Aon.

David Hart, BDA, CEO said, "The theme of this year's event is 'Bermuda Climate Central' and we are honoured to have Deputy Premier Roban join us to open the 2023 Bermuda Climate Summit. We are equally pleased to have so many leading climate experts across different fields coming to Bermuda to engage with our audience on why climate is such an important topic. We also look forward to meeting with potential overseas investors to share why Bermuda is the perfect place to develop climate risk finance solutions."

Click here to register for this important event. Overseas guests are also reminded to book their hotel rooms online before May 25, to enjoy special rates at our event hotel, the Hamilton Princess Beach Club.

The BDA is grateful for the continued support of our headline sponsor KBRA, as well as: diamond sponsor Conduit Re; platinum sponsor Aon, gold sponsors Deloitte, Fidelis and Hub Culture; and silver sponsors Aeolus, Aspen, AXA XL, Belco, and KPMG. Our supporting sponsors are Butterfield and HSBC. Our media partners are The Insurer, Insurance Insider and Bermuda:Re+ILS. Goslings is our spirits partner. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available; please e-mail bermudaclimate@bda.bm if you wish to participate.

