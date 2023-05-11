Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.05.2023
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035
ACCESSWIRE
11.05.2023 | 20:38
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: International Paper Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / International Paper released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which illustrates the progress made on our Vision 2030 goals and outlines our commitment to building a better future for people, the planet and our company.

From planet-friendly packaging to pulp for absorbent products, we transform renewable resources into products people depend on every day. As one of North America's largest recyclers, we deliver circular solutions that reduce waste and build a better future for our planet.

International Paper recognizes its impacts and dependencies on natural and human capital, and its responsibility to promote the health of people and our planet because we know that's what's needed for a livable world and a thriving society.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754354/International-Paper-Publishes-2022-Sustainability-Report

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
