Port of Hueneme Receives Recognition from Oxnard Union High School District for Community Outreach Efforts

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / The Oxnard Union High School District (OUHSD) selected businesses in the community to recognize for its 2023 Business Champions Awards. This celebration was an opportunity to thank the Port of Hueneme and other businesses for their efforts to create prosperity in communities through collaboration, college readiness efforts, and career preparation.

Port of Hueneme Community Outreach Manager Miguel Rodriguez, Harbor Commissioner Jess Ramirez and Community Outreach Representative Drew Rodriguez accept the Business Champion Awards for the Port of Hueneme.

"The Port of Hueneme has gone above and beyond for the students of Oxnard Union High School District- stepping up as a partner to host field trips, tours, talks at our annual District Career Fair, and a Global Trade and Logistics after-school program," said Dr. Tom McCoy, Superintendent of the District. "We are looking forward to the Port of Hueneme partnering with the District's Career Technical Education Department to begin a Global Trade and Logistics career pathway course sequence at our new Del Sol High School."

Twice a year, the Port of Hueneme offers a Global Trade & Logistics (GTL) 12-week Tuesday after school class program to OUHSD students that has resulted in dozens of district students earning a deep understanding of the Port's operations, customers, maritime careers, and environmental initiatives. After completion of the GTL program, excelling students are offered paid internships at the Port of Hueneme. The OUHSD Business Champions Award is a recognition of these efforts.

"The Port of Hueneme is proud of our partnership with the Oxnard Union High School District," said Oxnard Harbor Commissioner Jess Ramirez. "We remain committed to supporting community enrichment and outreach. This is a wonderful example of an effective collaboration that works for the betterment of our youth."

"We are happy to support our community and especially our local students who will undoubtedly be a part of our future workforce. We pride ourselves in being able to create employment opportunities in our region so that no one will be left out as we continue to grow," said Miguel Rodriguez, Community Outreach Manager. "At the Port, we are proud to be of service and will continue to partner with everyone interested in creating pathways to education, social equity and economic prosperity in our region."

Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director said: "It is important for the Port to be a part of the community by forging partnerships with individuals as well as organizations. We hope to inspire the workforce of tomorrow by exposing today's students to the Port of Hueneme."

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.2 billion in economic activity and creating 20,032 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $173.2 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org.

PRESS CONTACT

Letitia Austin

Public & Government Relations Manager

laustin@portofh.org

(805) 271-2205

SOURCE: Port of Hueneme

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754374/Port-of-Hueneme-Receives-Recognition-from-Oxnard-Union-High-School-District-for-Community-Outreach-Efforts