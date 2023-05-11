Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2023) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation (TSXV: HMCC.P) (the "Corporation" or "HM2"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces that it has received approval from the Exchange for the following changes completed in accordance with the Exchange's amended CPC policy:

Removal of the requirement to cancel Seed Shares if a Qualifying Transaction is not completed within 24 months; and

Amendments to the CPC Escrow Agreement.

The Corporation obtained the shareholder approvals required for the above changes at its annual and general meeting held on October 12, 2022. Additional information about the amendments can be found in the news release of the Corporation dated September 2, 2022, and in the Corporation's management information circular of the same date. Copies of the management information circular and the amended CPC Escrow Agreement can be found on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Corporation also announces that effective at the open of markets on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 its common shares will resume trading on the Exchange under the ticker "HMCC.P".

