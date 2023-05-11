Changeblock, a global carbon market technology company that develops innovative technologies for creating high integrity tradeable offsets from trustworthy and transparent sources, today voiced its support for the recent reforms to the European Union (EU) carbon credit programme. The changes provide the 27-member organization with additional and more sophisticated tools to reduce (CO2) emissions by key industries, ranging from shipping to manufacturing.

Changeblock CEO Billy Richards, a computational biochemist and entrepreneur, commended the significant overhaul by the EU of its main climate policy, stating, "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against climate change. The reforms demonstrate an actionable and firm commitment that will better align the true cost of pollution with the cost of offsetting and other instruments. This will strengthen the incentive to adopt cleaner practices across all sectors, as well as promote increased liquidity for environmental instruments, such as carbon credits."

Richards added, "At Changeblock, our purpose is to enable and promote environmental asset investment through enhanced credit integrity, transparency, and trading functionality. We anticipate these changes will accelerate demand for new ways to fight pollution as heavy industries and airlines will require effective tools to help achieve regulatory compliance in the face of losing their free CO2 permits."

Richards also addressed the rising appeal of carbon removal technologies. "Long-term carbon credit deals, backed by new government subsidies, are making these technologies increasingly attractive to investors. At Changeblock, we have taken a risk-mitigating approach that enables us to facilitate portfolio management and risk-rated returns for investors in this evolving landscape. We're encouraged by the innovative mechanisms driving private wealth into climate investments, providing important liquidity for these instruments, and reducing the hurdles for enterprises to adopt these tools. Our goal is to streamline the credit creation process and ensure high-integrity transactions, and thereby play a crucial role in accelerating the transition to a global net-zero economy."

About Changeblock

Changeblock is a leading provider of environmental asset investment solutions. Its 'data-to-credit' technology enhances credit integrity, transparency, and trading options, providing new risk management tools and enabling more efficient transactions. The company's mission is to drive changes in the financial ecosystem required to decelerate global warming and accelerate biodiversity. For more information, please visit www.changeblock.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005595/en/

Contacts:

Cameron Thomas for Changeblock

416 660 9801 (Canada)

cameron@verbfactory.com