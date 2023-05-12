Middle East Media Research Institute: The MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project Provides A Window Into Developments In The Region

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / In March, Russia announced that it, together with China and Iran, was conducting joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman. This is one of many recent events connecting these three states, and their growing alliance has major implications for the U.S.

MEMRI's Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP), launched in 2016, is closely monitoring this and other developments in the region, providing an invaluable window to understanding it. Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the project's output has increased by orders of magnitude in order to keep up with the rapid pace of events and of official and media statements on them - and to analyze what they mean for the U.S. and the rest of the West.

The MEMRI RMSP publishes up-to-the-minute translations and analyses of statements and trends in Russian politics, diplomacy, think tanks, military, and media These, along with MEMRI's translations from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, Pashto, and Chinese and original MEMRI analysis, are aimed at informing media, academia, legislatures, governments, and the public at large. No one else does the work that we do. Register today for a free subscription to RMSP emails to follow the latest developments in Russia.

Topics monitored 24/7 by the MEMRI RMSP over the past seven years have included: Russia's foreign and domestic policy, Russia-U.S. relations, anti-U.S. indoctrination, cyber war, the rising U.S.-Russia military tensions, Russia-China relations, Russia-Turkey relations, Russia-Iran relations, Russia-NATO relations, the Russia-U.S.-NATO clash over Ukraine, Russia's intervention in Syria, Russia's geopolitical interests, Russia's influence in Europe and its potential allies, Russia's return to the developing world including Latin America, Russia's vision of the post-coronavirus world, Russia's rivalry with the U.S. in the former Soviet republics and in the Arctic, and energy and arms shipments as force multipliers of Russian diplomacy.

Following the one-year mark of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) has released a four-part series of videos compiled from MEMRI TV clips on the topic - see below. Below are links to dozens of highlighted reports from the RMSP concerning the war.

Below are selected translations and original analysis from the RMSP about the Russia-Ukraine war from the past year:

RMSP TRANSLATIONS & ANALYSIS ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

REPORTS ON RUSSIA'S MILITARY AND ITS INVASION OF UKRAINE

Russian 'Military Review' Contributor Staver Calls For Setting An Example By Punishing Commanders Responsible For Makiivka Carnage

Russian Military Expert Skomorokhov: The Russian Army Is In A Very Deep Crisis, There May Be No Hope For Victory

Russian Military Analyst To Defense Ministry And Kremlin: 'Do You Actually Believe That We Have No Right To The Truth?'

Russian Military Expert Knutov: There Is No Difference Between Ukrainians And ISIS; The Souls Of Ukrainians Have Been Possessed By Demons

Russian Military Analyst Biryukov: Russian Leadership Promised Quick Victory, But Now Believes Ukraine And The West Will Succumb To A War Of Attrition; What If They Are Wrong Again?

Russian Military Expert Felgengauer Punctures The Hope That Tension Between China And Taiwan Could Open Up A Second Front To Distract The US

Russian Special Forces Veteran Kozlov: Russia Must Prepare For Ukrainian Guerilla Warfare That Will Recruit Russians

Russian Military Expert Pukhov: The Accession Of Finland And Sweden To NATO Deteriorated Russia's Strategic Position

Russian Military Analyst Viktor Litovkin: If The West Declares War On Russia, Sends Forces To Ukraine - This Would Mean All-Out War; Russia's Nukes Are Capable Of Destroying Many Countries

Russian Military Expert Linin Concedes NATO's Vast Air And Naval Superiority, But Insists That Russia's Military Potential Equals That Of The North Atlantic Alliance

Retired Russian Colonel-General Ivashov: One Year Ago, I Warned That Invading Ukraine Will Hurt Russia; The Current Reality Is Much Worse Than I Predicted

Russian Foreign Ministry Diplomatic Academy Vice Rector Oleg Karpovich: Russia Will Not Meekly Wait For Western Tanks To Cross Its Borders

Russian Political Scientist Mirzayan: Ukraine War Will Conclude In Partition, As In Korea

Russian Former Colonel Trenin: Russia Failed To Assess The Western Response To Ukraine Invasion, But There Is No Way Back, Russia Must Persevere And Conquer Most Of Ukraine

Cracks Appear In Russia's Stonewall Denial Of Using Iranian Drones In Ukraine

Russian Topwar.ru Outlet Publishes Devastating Takedown Of Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Policy Analyst Yusin: Russia Needs A String Of Victories Or One Spectacular Victory In Ukraine To Reassure Wavering Allies

Purported Putin-Whisperer Dugin: 'Solar' Putin Must Mobilize The Entire Russian People To Win The Struggle Between The Forces Of Light And The Forces Of Darkness

REPORTS ON RUSSIAN OFFICIALS AND LEADING EXPERTS TALKING ABOUT NUCLEAR STRIKES AND NUCLEAR WAR

Anti-Liberalism Russian Philosopher Dugin: 'We Are On The Brink Of A Third World War;' 'The Likelihood Of A Nuclear Armageddon Is Growing Day By Day'

Russian Military Expert Maxim Klimov: Our Commanders In Ukraine Should Be Allowed To Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Self Defense; The Nuclear Testing Moratorium Should Be Lifted

Consensus Among Russian Commentators: Ukraine Poses A Greater Risk Of Nuclear Escalation Than The Cuban Missile Crisis

Russian International Affairs Expert Kortunov Criticizes Russia's Recent Ambiguity On Nuclear Weapons Use

Russian Arms Control Expert Arbatov: If The START Agreement Collapses, We Return To The Nuclear Uncertainty That Prevailed During The Cuban Missile Crisis

Russian State Duma Member Andrey Gurulev: We Shouldn't Nuke Ukraine Because We Still Need To Live There, But We Can Nuke Berlin And Turn Britain Into A Martian Wasteland In Just Three Minutes

Russian Nationalist Pro-War Telegram Channel Calls For Nuclear Strikes On Ukrainian Targets, Criticizes Russian Leadership In Face Of Equipment Shortages At The Front

REPORTS ON NON-CONVENTIONAL RUSSIAN FORCES, INCLUDING THE WAGNER GROUP AND THE DESIGNATED TERRORIST RUSSIAN IMPERIAL MOVEMENT (RIM)

Wagner Group Recruitment Video Addresses U.S. Veterans: You Gave Your Best Years To America, But Realized That It Is Evil, Destroys The World; Russia Is The Only Country Fighting Evil - Join The Ranks Of Its Warriors Before It Is Too Late For Everyone

Wagnering The Dog: Russian Military Expert Skomorokhov Believes That Prigozhin's Private Army Represents The Future Of The Russian Army

Terrorist-Designated Russian Imperial Movement Holds Recruitment Drive And Opens Training Courses For Volunteers

Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), Designated Terrorists By U.S. Government, Is Short On Medical Supplies While Fighting In Ukraine, Calls For Assistance

Exclusive: Terrorist-Designated Fascist 'Russian Imperial Movement' Addresses President Putin: Total Ukrainian Surrender Is The Only Acceptable Outcome Of This War; Start Purging Domestic Enemies

REPORTS ON RUSSIA'S DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL POLITICS -U.S., CHINA, IRAN, NORTH KOREA, AND MORE

Russia Lashes Out At Armenia For Drawing Closer To The International Criminal Court

Russian Political Scientist Karaganov: Xi's Visit Is Vindication Of Eurasian Approach

Russian Media On The Drone Incident Between The U.S. And Russia: A Cause For Jubilation Or Trepidation?

Russian Conservative Business Daily 'Vzglyad': Selling Sukhoi-35 Fighter Jets To Iran Is A Middle East Game Changer

Russia Hails Saudi-Iranian Agreement As Rebuff To The U.S. And Its Confrontational Approach

Russian Columnist Popov: Unleash The Russian Bear To Strike Fear In The Enemy So That Even The Americans Hasten To Return Alaska

Russian Foreign Policy Commentator Yusin: Mass Demonstrations In China May Force Beijing To Reduce Support For Russia

Russian Commentator Alksnis: Ukraine Will Be Bulldozed For The Next Decade Until Russia's Relationship With The West Is Sorted Out

Russian Foreign Policy Analyst Petrov: The UNGA Vote Rejecting Russian Annexation Revealed Russia's Isolation

Russian Political Consultant With Kremlin Ties: Time To Declare Victory And Wind Things Up, Otherwise We Will Become A Chinese Satellite

Russia And North Korea, Two Sanctioned Countries, Draw Closer To Each Other

Senior Russian Journalist Rostovsky: Putin Has Seen Russia's Future In Iran

Russian Expert Lukyanov: Russia's Foreign Policy Gains Since The Collapse Of The Soviet Union Have Been Largely Erased As A Consequence Of Russia's Sovereign Decisions

Alaska Is Russian Territory - From Throwaway Remarks In Russia's Duma To An Overly Clever Billboard Campaign

Russian Ambassador To Lebanon Alexander Rudakov: We Have Significant Military Coordination With Iran; I See No Problem With Russia Using Iranian-Made Drones Or Other Weapons

Russian Diplomatic Academy Official: Only Victory In Ukraine Will Allow Russia To Return To Arms Control Discussions From A Position Of Strength

REPORTS ON RUSSIA'S ECONOMY AMID THE INVASION OF UKRAINE

The Russian Economy At A Crossroads

As Russian National Deficit Grows, Government Seeks To Persuade Citizens To Voluntarily Extend It Long-Term Credit

As Shortfall In Russian Energy Export Revenues Persists, Russian Government Turns To Businessmen For 'Contributions'

Russian Oligarch Deripaska: Free Enterprise Must Be Unshackled To Develop Siberia Because State Intervention Is A Proven Failure, And Government Money Will Not Be Available

Leading Russian Economist Nikolayev: Russia Burning Through Its Finances At Alarming Rate, May Soon Have To Take Money From Citizens

Russian Expert Alexei Maslov: China Is Not A Magic Wand For Solving Russia's Economic Problems

Russian Political Scientist Bordachev: Energy May Not Be An Effective Weapon Against Europe

Russian Economics Professor Portansky: The Putin Regime Is Repeating The Bolsheviks' Mistake By Driving Russia's Most Talented Citizens Into Exile

Kommersant Columnist Gurevich: Russia Has Altered The Internet From A Source Of Information To An E-Commerce Venue

Russia Faces A Bumpy Road To 'Technological Sovereignty'

REPORTS ON RUSSIAN SOCIETY - PERCEPTIONS OF THE WAR AND NOSTALGIA FOR SOVIET UNION

Russian Polls Show Russians, Too, Suffer From Ukraine Fatigue

Russia's Information Space Shifts From 'Everything Is Going According To Plan' To Blood, Sweat, And Tears

Firewall Insulating Putin From Criticism Breaks Down After Fall Of Kherson; Regime Loyalists Scramble To Reimpose It

Russian Nationalist Aputkhin: Putin Will Have To Chose Between The Traitorous Elite That Is Sabotaging The War In Ukraine And The People, Who Insist On Total Victory

Russian Journalist And Human Rights Activist Merkacheva: The Soviet Union Once Prided Itself On Short Prison Sentences; Russian Courts Today Are Enamored Of Draconian Sentences

Russian Officials Push For Revival Of Soviet Youth Organization That Arouses Bad Memories Amongst Some

Senior Russian Columnist Kamakin: Force-Feeding Patriotic Education To Adults Can Provoke 'Indigestion'

Russian Journalist: Extrajudicial Execution Of Yevgeny Nuzhin Presages The Restoration Of Capital Punishment In Russia

