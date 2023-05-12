Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").
A total of 600,583,500 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.82% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:
% For
% Against
Director Nominees
Donald K. Charter
93.79 %
6.21 %
C. Ashley Heppenstall
87.13 %
12.87 %
Juliana L. Lam
99.70 %
0.30 %
Adam I. Lundin
92.44 %
7.56 %
Dale C. Peniuk
92.95 %
7.05 %
Maria Olivia Recart
98.93 %
1.07 %
Peter T. Rockandel
99.32 %
0.68 %
Natasha N.D. Vaz
98.74 %
1.26 %
% For
% Withhold
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
96.83 %
3.17 %
% For
% Against
% Abstain
Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to
92.31 %
7.12 %
0.56 %
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments
The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.
The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees:
Audit Committee
Corporate Governance and
Human Resources /
Safety and Sustainability
Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)
Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)
Donald K. Charter (Chair)
Donald K. Charter (Chair)
C. Ashley Heppenstall
C. Ashley Heppenstall
C. Ashley Heppenstall
Adam I. Lundin
Juliana L. Lam
Juliana L. Lam
Dale C. Peniuk
Maria Olivia Recart
Natasha N.D. Vaz
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2023 at 18:00 Eastern Time.
