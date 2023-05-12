Anzeige
WKN: A0B7XJ | ISIN: CA5503721063 | Ticker-Symbol: GXD
Tradegate
11.05.23
21:12 Uhr
6,875 Euro
-0,405
-5,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7906,92511.05.
6,8706,92511.05.
PR Newswire
12.05.2023 | 00:06
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

A total of 600,583,500 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.82% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:


% For

% Against

Director Nominees



Donald K. Charter

93.79 %

6.21 %

C. Ashley Heppenstall

87.13 %

12.87 %

Juliana L. Lam

99.70 %

0.30 %

Adam I. Lundin

92.44 %

7.56 %

Dale C. Peniuk

92.95 %

7.05 %

Maria Olivia Recart

98.93 %

1.07 %

Peter T. Rockandel

99.32 %

0.68 %

Natasha N.D. Vaz

98.74 %

1.26 %





% For

% Withhold

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

96.83 %

3.17 %


% For

% Against

% Abstain

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to
Executive Compensation

92.31 %

7.12 %

0.56 %

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees:

Audit Committee

Corporate Governance and
Nominating Committee

Human Resources /
Compensation Committee

Safety and Sustainability
Committee

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Donald K. Charter (Chair)

Donald K. Charter (Chair)

C. Ashley Heppenstall

C. Ashley Heppenstall

C. Ashley Heppenstall

Adam I. Lundin

Juliana L. Lam

Juliana L. Lam

Dale C. Peniuk

Maria Olivia Recart




Natasha N.D. Vaz

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2023 at 18:00 Eastern Time.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-annual-meeting-voting-results-301822840.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
