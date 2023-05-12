Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

A total of 600,583,500 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.82% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:



% For % Against Director Nominees



Donald K. Charter 93.79 % 6.21 % C. Ashley Heppenstall 87.13 % 12.87 % Juliana L. Lam 99.70 % 0.30 % Adam I. Lundin 92.44 % 7.56 % Dale C. Peniuk 92.95 % 7.05 % Maria Olivia Recart 98.93 % 1.07 % Peter T. Rockandel 99.32 % 0.68 % Natasha N.D. Vaz 98.74 % 1.26 %







% For % Withhold Appointment of Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 96.83 % 3.17 %



% For % Against % Abstain Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to

Executive Compensation 92.31 % 7.12 % 0.56 %

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees:

Audit Committee Corporate Governance and

Nominating Committee Human Resources /

Compensation Committee Safety and Sustainability

Committee Dale C. Peniuk (Chair) Dale C. Peniuk (Chair) Donald K. Charter (Chair) Donald K. Charter (Chair) C. Ashley Heppenstall C. Ashley Heppenstall C. Ashley Heppenstall Adam I. Lundin Juliana L. Lam Juliana L. Lam Dale C. Peniuk Maria Olivia Recart





Natasha N.D. Vaz

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2023 at 18:00 Eastern Time.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-annual-meeting-voting-results-301822840.html