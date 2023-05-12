TV Channels Network Inc.: New Streaming Service Launched by TV Channels Network

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / America's newest streaming service TV Channels Network, Inc. Darryl Payne, CEO of TV Channels Network, announced the launch of a new streaming network. With their beta test now completed, the full-service streaming channel will be released in the second quarter of 2023.

TVChannelsNetwork.com is an online television platform that offers a vast range of channels and content, specifically tailored to individual viewer preferences. TV Channels Network has signed agreements to offer 300+ National Live TV Channels. TVCN intends to become the first streaming service to offer 300+ live TV Channels & 100 Live Video Concert Channels in 2023. TV Channels Network intends to offer 50% Bulk Discount Pricing to hotels, airlines, airports, apartment buildings, condo units, hospitals, and casinos.

CEO Darryl Payne explained, "Our mission is to revolutionize the traditional TV experience by providing a personalized, user-friendly, and interactive platform that expertly combines live TV, on-demand content, and exclusive programming."

Payne continued, " TVCN are partners in a wrestling company featuring various current and former WWE & AEW wrestlers. Many live wrestling events will be available to subscribers. TV Channels Network has secured 36000 of Video on Demand content. The StreamWorld Entertainment urban music label is one of our many brands- all under one roof. Also, various Podcast Shows will be broadcasted live from TV Channels Network studio facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada."

CEO Darryl Payne is a seasoned media executive and entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience in the television and entertainment industry. Darryl's career has been marked by numerous achievements, including:

Founder of the renowned As Seen On TV The Legends of Classic Soul featuring live concerts by The Four Tops, The Dramatics, The Whispers, The Chi-lites, Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards.

Recipient of 3 prestigious Number One Producer Billboard Music Awards. Including being inducted into The Legends of Vinyl Hall of Fame & The Black Music Hall of Fame.

Successful producer of over 300 music video shows and documentaries, including buying the rights to iconic live concerts by Sting, Meatloaf, Ozzy Osbourne, Busta Rhymes, The Fugees, Smashing Pumpkins, Lenny Kravitz, Metallica, and many more.

Darryl Payne is the founder of several media and entertainment companies throughout the years. Darryl Payne's content has been seen nationwide and reaches into over 200 million households in the United States.

Darryl Payne stated, "Our diverse and talented team members include experts in technology, marketing, and content development, all of whom are committed to delivering the ultimate online TV experience. Team members come from major players in the industry, including Netflix, Disney, and Google, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. With our team's collective passion for innovation, TVChannelsNetwork.com is poised for success in the rapidly growing online television market."

TY Channels Network is now offering investment opportunities through Trucrowd funding portal. Terms of the investment opportunity may be viewed at Equity Crowdfunding (trucrowd.com)

TruCrowd, Inc. is a funding portal (CRD# 283063) and a member of FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC file number: 007-00015).

TV Channels Network, Inc.

TV Channels Network, Inc., is a Nevada-based music and entertainment technology company, whose primary business is the providing of streaming entertainment content. The Company is seeking to create a digital broadcasting entertainment company. The company's business plan is to acquire ownership rights to: Music Audio Rights, Movie and Film Libraries, TV Show Rights, and more for the purposes of Internet Broadcast for user fees.

