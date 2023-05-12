Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: Liaocheng, Shandong Province: Telling the Yellow River story, highlighting the Chinese civilization

LIAOCHENG, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of the Hong Kong Business Daily.

On the morning of May 5, 2023, in the Caozhi Scenic Spot in Yushan Town, Dong'e County, Liaocheng, Shandong Province, the Yellow River Bazaar, with a theme "telling the Yellow River story, promoting Caozhi culture, protecting cultural heritage and highlighting Chinese civilization", is open to public.

"Going to the Yellow River Bazaar, tasting Dong'e local foods." On that morning, the sponsor displays not only Dong'e characteristic cultural tourism products, but also the time-honored intangible cultural heritage exhibition and traditional cultural products to the citizens and tourists.

"In order to fully implement the requirements of cultural 'Two Creativity', explore the historical value of the Yellow River culture and tell the 'Yellow River story' in the new era, we carefully plan this activity." Fang Peng, director of the Management Office of Caozhi Tomb Scenic Spot in in Yushan Town, Dong'e County, say that the scenic spot will focus on creating a cultural experience corridor along the Yellow River, highlighting the golden brand of "donkey hide gelatin health, Yellow River scenes", so as to better promote the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin.

On the spot, in addition to the Yellow River Bazaar, the staff also guided the public tourists to visit the Caozhi Scenic spot in Yushan Town, appreciate the Caozhi culture, and enjoy the colorful Yellow River customs through the pastoral outing.

Yushan Caozhi Scenic Spot is located in Yushan Village, Yushan Town, 17 kilometers south of Dong'e County, Liaocheng City. Yushan Mountain is the western extension of Mount Tai, with an altitude of 82.1 meters. It is named Yushan because it looks like a recumbent turtle. On the southeast sides of Yushan, there are the Yellow River and the Xiaoqing River lingering, with mountains stretching across the river. To the north, the Jindi River stretches, creating a vast expanse of fertile land. At the west foot of Yushan Mountain located Cao Zhi Tomb, a brilliant scholar, making Yushan famous all over the world.

The Yushan AAA level tourist attraction consists of Fanbei ancient court, Fanbei Temple, Cao Zhi Tomb. Now they are striving to build national AAAA tourist attraction, according to the staff.

