Das Instrument SMI BMG2133H2006 CHINA MED.+HLTH.G.HD- ,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.05.2023

The instrument SMI BMG2133H2006 CHINA MED.+HLTH.G.HD- ,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023



Das Instrument R9N CA75525M1095 RAZOR ENERGY CORP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.05.2023

The instrument R9N CA75525M1095 RAZOR ENERGY CORP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023



Das Instrument SU5 US86646P1030 SUMO LOGIC INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.05.2023

The instrument SU5 US86646P1030 SUMO LOGIC INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023



Das Instrument 943 FR0010588079 FREY EO 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.05.2023

The instrument 943 FR0010588079 FREY EO 2,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken