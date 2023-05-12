Das Instrument SMI BMG2133H2006 CHINA MED.+HLTH.G.HD- ,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.05.2023
The instrument SMI BMG2133H2006 CHINA MED.+HLTH.G.HD- ,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023
Das Instrument R9N CA75525M1095 RAZOR ENERGY CORP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.05.2023
The instrument R9N CA75525M1095 RAZOR ENERGY CORP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023
Das Instrument SU5 US86646P1030 SUMO LOGIC INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.05.2023
The instrument SU5 US86646P1030 SUMO LOGIC INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023
Das Instrument 943 FR0010588079 FREY EO 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.05.2023
The instrument 943 FR0010588079 FREY EO 2,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023
