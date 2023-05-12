Eurotunnel Le Shuttle becomes LeShuttle

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of Eurotunnel's opening of the Channel Tunnel, Getlink (Paris:GET) is revealing the new brand identity of its pioneering Passenger and Freight rail shuttle service: LeShuttle.

With this new brand identity, LeShuttle, Getlink introduces a strategic milestone in its growth ambition based on customer focus, service quality and a strong trajectory towards greenhouse gas emissions.

The new LeShuttle brand identity makes explicit to all audiences the low-carbon transport proposition between the UK, France and Europe and its fundamentals: Simplicity, Speed and Care.

Eurotunnel, the Group's original brand, continues to embody operational excellence and technological innovation in the delivery of a unique infrastructure in the world, the Channel Tunnel.

The excellent service offered to LeShuttle customers is based on:

A crossing time of 35 minutes 1 between Calais and Folkestone (compared to 90 minutes for the ferry between Calais and Dover)

between Calais and Folkestone (compared to 90 minutes for the ferry between Calais and Dover) An unrivalled frequency of departures across the Short Strait and a 24/7 service.

This unique transport offer between the UK and Europe has been chosen in 2022 by:

Over 2.1 million passenger vehicles 2

More than 1.4 million trucks, representing 25% of trade between the UK and the continent.

While mobility solutions are now valued for their environmental impact, LeShuttle is the lowest carbon footprint mode of crossing the Short Strait. A car crossing via LeShuttle emits 73 times less greenhouse gas than an identical journey by ferry.

Yann Leriche, Getlink Chief Executive Officer, said: "In a year's time, we will celebrate 30 years since the launch of this service that has fundamentally transformed the way people trade and travel between the UK and Continental Europe. We are proud to reveal this refreshed brand, which perfectly reflects our heritage as much as the direction we are taking in our growth strategy, innovation in customer experience, and reducing our environmental footprint

About LeShuttle logo and the advertising campaign:

The 60-second LeShuttle commercial will be shown on Television and in cinemas in the UK and in cinemas in France in June. It was directed by Jake Scott with creative from Ridley Scott Creative. Jake Scott shot the first Eurotunnel advert when the service was launched nearly 30 years ago. He was immediately drawn to the project to write the new chapter in the Shuttle's history.

The new brand will resonate particularly well with the new generation of travellers who currently use airlines and with those who already use trains for their short-haul journeys in Europe.

The new logo visually embodies the DNA of the LeShuttle proposition: Simplicity, Speed and Care and a reference to the technological prowess of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure. Elongated letterforms connect to show the user's movement on their journey through the two tunnels, and the connections in the logo express the simplicity and efficiency with which LeShuttle operates, taking the passenger from France to England. The primary palette is a monochrome providing a sophisticated background for secondary and tertiary palettes to shine. The passenger side of the business will stand out with purple, created from the mix of red and blue of the Eurotunnel logo.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

1 Under normal operating conditions

2 Includes cars, coaches, motor homes, motorbikes.

