UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - AGM Notice

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company")

12 May 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD on 21 June 2023 at 10.30am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END