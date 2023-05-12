UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - AGM Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company")
12 May 2023
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD on 21 June 2023 at 10.30am.
The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END