Risch-Rotkreuz--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - vidby, a Swiss startup that provides fast and accurate AI-powered translation and dubbing services for video content, has been selected by YouTube to forge ahead with its multi-language content localization efforts. Now, YouTube creators have access to vidby's advanced translation and voiceover capabilities, with support for over 70 languages.

As a recommended vendor for YouTube, vidby's mission is to provide cost-effective and accessible localization services to a wider range of content producers. By leveraging AI-powered translation and dubbing capabilities, vidby empowers creators to share their message with a global audience without the need to manage separate channels for each language-specific audience.

Content creators will be able to customize the audio track to their needs: choose the dubbing voice from a wide range of male and female characters of different age groups: toddlers, teenagers, young adults, adults, and elderly people; be able to pick one of the four available quality modes and enjoy the best quality-price ratio, as well as regulate the speed of the voiceover.

"For creators, the new content localization feature gives the opportunity to speak the language of their existing and potential audiences and deliver their message to all parts of the globe. The more people can access and understand the content, the higher is the engagement. With AI technologies brought to facilitate prompt translation and dubbing, vidby will help YouTube creators preserve linguistic diversity, increase traffic and improve conversion rates," said Alexander Konovalov, CEO and co-founder of vidby.

In February 2023, YouTube took a strategic step forward by introducing a test group of top-tier influencers to its new multi-language dubbing functionality. The results were a resounding success, with increased engagement and expanded international audiences. Now, thanks to the vidby integration, YouTube creators of all sizes can access the same opportunities through vidby's AI-powered translation and dubbing services.

"The YouTube Creators Community develops dynamically. And we see our role in enabling both individual independent creators, as well as multinational businesses and international organizations, to use vidby technology to significantly expand their audience. The active implementation of AI is inevitable in any case and its position in the content creation industry will only enhance in 2-3 years. We strive to help them benefit from the latest technologies today and increase the monetization of their business quickly and easily," shared Denys Krasnikov, key partner manager in vidby.

vidby's AI-powered translation and dubbing services have demonstrated great success, as seen in the case study of the YouFactTech channel. By leveraging vidby's advanced tools to translate select videos into twelve languages, YouFactTech achieved a remarkable 32% increase in its YouTube audience within the first months.

About vidby

vidby - a Swiss-based company, offers AI-powered software for fast and accurate video translation and dubbing into 70 languages. Providing content localization, vidby helps to reach new customers from other countries. vidby has the status of Google technology partner, a recommended vendor of YouTube.

