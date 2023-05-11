Hyperfine, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

GUILFORD, Conn., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking medical device company that created the Swoop® system, the world's first FDA-cleared portable, point-of-care MRI system, today announced first quarter 2023 financial results and provided a business update.



"We had strong growth at Hyperfine in the first quarter of 2023 and delivered record revenue of $2.6 million. We remained focused on executing on our three strategic pillars of innovation, clinical evidence, and commercial expansion, while continuing to exercise financial discipline to extend our cash runway through the end of 2025," said Maria Sainz, Chief Executive Officer and President of Hyperfine, Inc. "We are excited and committed to deliver on the vision to expand access to MRI for clinicians and their patients globally."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.64 million, compared to $1.51 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Hyperfine, Inc. installed 10 commercial Swoop systems in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.16 million, compared to $0.08 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.46 million, compared to $8.33 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Sales, general, and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $8.73 million, compared to $15.52 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $12.16 million, equating to a net loss of $0.17 per share, as compared to a net loss of $23.78 million, or a net loss of $0.34 per share, for the same period of the prior year.

2023 Financial Guidance

Management expects revenue for the full year 2023 to be $10 to $14 million.

Management expects cash burn for the full year 2023 to be $40 to $45 million.

Conference Call

Hyperfine, Inc. will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update. Those interested in listening should register online by visiting https://investors.hyperfine.io/. and clicking on News & Events. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived audio webcast will be available through the Investors page of Hyperfine, Inc.'s corporate website at https://investors.hyperfine.io/ .

About Hyperfine, Inc. and the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking medical technology company that created the Swoop® system, the world's first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system capable of providing neuroimaging at the point of care. The Swoop® system received initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in 2020 as a bedside magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system has been approved for brain imaging in several countries, including Canada and Australia, has UKCA certification in the United Kingdom, CE certification in the European Union, and is also available in New Zealand.



The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging, and data solutions. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. Traditionally, access to costly, stationary, conventional MRI technology can be inconvenient or not available when needed most. With the portable, ultra-low-field Swoop® system, Hyperfine, Inc. is redefining the neuroimaging workflow by bringing brain imaging to the patient's bedside. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.



Hyperfine, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hyperfine, Inc. (the "Company")'s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the Company's financial and operating results, the Company's commercial plans, the benefits of the Company's products and services, and the Company's future performance and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that the Swoop® system is accepted and used by healthcare professionals; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; the Company's inability to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of the Company to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements and to obtain adequate supply of its products; the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company's products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using the Company's products and services; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Contact

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

marissa@gilmartinir.com





HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,027 $ 117,472 Restricted cash 713 771 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $191 and $180 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,018 2,103 Unbilled receivables 713 454 Inventory 5,744 4,622 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,923 3,194 Due from related parties - 48 Total current assets 117,138 128,664 Property and equipment, net 3,091 3,248 Other long term assets 1,873 2,139 Total assets $ 122,102 $ 134,051 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,668 $ 678 Deferred grant funding 713 771 Deferred revenue 1,415 1,378 Due to related parties 64 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,141 5,976 Total current liabilities 8,001 8,803 Long term deferred revenue 1,364 1,526 Total liabilities 9,365 10,329 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 12) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Common stock, $.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 56,000,995 and 55,622,488 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5 5 Class B Common stock, $.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized; 15,055,288 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 334,374 333,199 Accumulated deficit (221,644 ) (209,484 ) Total stockholders' equity 112,737 123,722 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 122,102 $ 134,051





HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Sales Device $ 2,132 $ 1,192 Service 503 317 Total sales 2,635 1,509 Cost of sales Device 1,071 1,037 Service 409 388 Total cost of sales 1,480 1,425 Gross margin 1,155 84 Operating Expenses: Research and development 5,461 8,334 General and administrative 6,182 11,360 Sales and marketing 2,547 4,161 Total operating expenses 14,190 23,855 Loss from operations (13,035 ) (23,771 ) Interest income 869 1 Other income (expense), net 6 (5 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (12,160 ) (23,775 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (12,160 ) $ (23,775 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 70,864,226 70,332,349





HYPERFINE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)